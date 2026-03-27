Veteran gospel singer and the unmistakable voice behind some of Nollywood’s most memorable soundtracks, Onos Brisibi, has died at the age of 55 after a prolonged illness.

Brisibi, whose rich, emotive vocals helped shape the emotional tone of classic Nigerian films such as Domitilla and Blood Money, passed away on 23 March 2026, marking the end of a quiet yet impactful era in Nigeria’s music and film landscape.

Her death was confirmed on Thursday by her cousin, veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, who paid tribute to her in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In his message, RMD described Brisibi as “a devoted Christian and gifted songstress whose music touched countless lives,” recalling not only her vocal strength but the spiritual depth she brought to her work.

“Her voice didn’t just sing; it ministered,” he wrote. “It lifted hearts and drew people closer to God.”

He also remembered her as warm, playful, and deeply committed to her faith, noting that beyond her artistry, she lived a life anchored in ministry and service.

Career and legacy

Beyond her recognition as a gospel singer, Brisibi carved a distinctive niche as one of the defining voices of Nollywood’s early soundtrack era, a period when music played a central role in storytelling.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as Nollywood rapidly expanded, her voice became a familiar and powerful presence in films that explored themes of morality, spirituality, betrayal, and redemption.

Her contributions to productions such as Domitilla and Blood Money stood out for their haunting quality and emotional intensity, often elevating key scenes and deepening audience engagement. She also contributed to several movie soundtracks, including Dead End, Mortal Inheritance, Deadly Passion and Shame, helping to shape the emotional tone of many films.

She also worked with several artistes in the Nigerian music industry, including Lagbaja, Daniel Wilson, and the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, contributing vocals to various projects.

Industry observers note that performers like Brisibi played a critical but often under-acknowledged role in shaping Nollywood’s early soundscape, particularly when production limitations made strong vocal storytelling essential.

Despite her influence, Brisibi maintained a relatively low public profile, focusing more on impact than visibility. She remained deeply rooted in her Christian faith, using music as a form of ministry and spiritual reflection, both within and outside the film industry.

Early life and personal background

Born on 20 November 1970 in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Brisibi was the daughter of the late Apostle Ambrose Oproze Brisibi and Deaconess Mary Koko Brisibi.

She grew up in a Christian home that shaped her lifelong dedication to gospel music and ministry, a path she pursued with quiet consistency over the years.

Family members and close associates describe her as grounded and deeply committed to her values, choosing a life of service and purpose over public attention.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah, her mother, siblings, extended family, and her church community at LoveWorld Ministries.

Tributes

Since news of her passing broke, tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues, fans, and members of the faith community, many describing her as a voice that transcended entertainment and spoke directly to the soul.

Concluding his tribute, Mr Mofe-Damijo wrote:

“The tears are many, but the memories are even more. We are comforted that she is finally resting with the Lord. Rest in perfect peace, Onos. You were truly loved.”