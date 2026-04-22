These are happy times for Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie, as she announces that she is carrying her first child.

It is coming amidst an almost decade-long battle with fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are very common, noncancerous muscle tumours that grow in or on the uterus.

They range in size from tiny seeds to large masses and can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, pressure, and sometimes infertility.

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Story of Grace

Taking to her Instagram page to announce her pregnancy, the ‘Flawsome’ actress said that God has been writing her story of grace.

According to her, there are moments when words feel too small for what God has done.

“This is one of those moments. In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. A story of grace. Of love. Of perfect timing. God has been so kind. So faithful. So intentional. And now, my heart is holding a love I have never known before.

“I get to be a mother. What a miracle. What a privilege. What a calling,” she wrote.

Quoting Jeremiah 1:5, which says, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you”, the actress said that every day, she is in awe of God as she whispers her gratitude.

“My body is changing, my heart is expanding, and my life will never be the same again. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank You Jesus, for trusting me with this gift,” she added.

Struggle with fibroid

In 2020, the ‘Blood Sisters’ actress narrated how she was diagnosed with a fibroid in 2017.

“I found out I had fibroids in 2017. I remember freaking out so much. The first gynaecologist I saw said if it wasn’t really bothering me, he would advise I leave it alone, but that I had better go and quickly get married (no jokes).

“Anyways, fast forward to March 2020, the bulge on my lower belly had gotten bigger, and my new gynaecologist advised I take out the fibroids. Then COVID-19 happened, and we had to put the surgery on hold. In the meantime, I tried other things… herbs, clean diet, exercise,” she wrote on Instagram.

After the initial delay, she underwent a successful surgery in November 2020 and has been recuperating since then.

In July 2024, the actress revealed that her fibroids had returned, years after undergoing surgery to remove them.

However, in October 2024, she shared a positive update on TikTok, stating that her latest ultrasound showed the fibroids were shrinking due to her lifestyle changes.