Fans and colleagues continue to mourn the death of Mount Zion actor Olusegun Oyeyemi as his family announces his burial arrangements.

Oyeyemi, who was 38, died on 10 June. He played Flora’s husband in the popular gospel series Abattoir, directed by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, under the banner of Mount Zion Film Productions.

The grief surrounding his passing carries added weight, given that Flora herself—played by Tolu Adegboyega in the same film—died on 4 February 2025, a year before him.

Adegboyega had sustained critical injuries in a tragic car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in December 2024, an accident that also claimed the lives of her twins. The two deaths within a year have deepened mourning across Nigeria’s gospel film community, which both actors served faithfully.

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Actor Oluwaseun Adejumobi announced the burial arrangements in a flyer posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday night. A service of songs will be held on 2 July at the New Covenant Church, IMPA Estate, Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, while Oyeyemi will be laid to rest on 3 July at the Garden of Saint Cemetery, also in Ibadan. The family has urged attendees to dress in white for both events.

Backstory

Oyeyemi’s death followed that of his colleague Korede “Baba Gbenro” Are, a fellow cast member in Abattoir. Baba Gbenro, who built his reputation through several Christian films and performances alongside notable actors such as Damilola Bamiloye and Tolulope Adegbo, died after a prolonged battle with liver disease.

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An actor and evangelist, Baba Gbenro dedicated his life to spreading the Christian faith. In September 1995, he founded the Calvary Movie Ministry to share the gospel through drama, and he championed the ministry’s mission alongside his wife, Bamike Rebecca Are, until his passing.

Born on 11 June 1959, Baba Gbenro grew up in a village in Kano State, where he began his education. He later pursued his studies in Plateau State before relocating to South-western Nigeria to complete his Higher School Certificate (HSC) and university education.