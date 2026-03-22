Bolatito Sowunmi, who played Ms Pepeye on the famed sitcom ‘Papa Ajasco’, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate about the welfare of the series’s actors.

Sowunmi, who participated in the 2004 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, joined the series as Ms Pepeye in 2006. She played the character for 10 years before resigning.

Recently, veteran Nigerian comic actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, who plays the iconic role of ‘Papa Ajasco’, lamented the difficult financial circumstances he currently faces despite decades of fame in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, the 65-year-old actor said that, despite the general perception that Papa Ajasco is wealthy, the remuneration he received for playing the character was very low.

Pa James

In a separate interview, Kayode Olasehinde, who played Pa James on the show, countered his colleague, noting that the poor remuneration stemmed from reduced episodes.

Debunking insinuations that they were not well catered for, Pa James said that in the past, shooting was more frequent, meaning they earned more.

“The way they used to do it, it doesn’t take long before we get jobs. But now, if we record about 10 episodes, before we are called to the location again, it may take up to two years. When it was in Wale Adenuga’s hands, we didn’t have to wait long before we got called. You know they now have WAP TV, so they no longer spread their programmes across other stations like they used to. Probably that’s why,” he said.

Lending her voice to the back and forth, Sowunmi, who now goes by the moniker Ms Eagle, said that those castigating Ayoyinka for opening up should take a chill pill.

According to her, not everyone likes chasing clout on social media; that’s why some former cast members aren’t talking.

Taking to her Facebook page, Sowunmi chided those who sought to water down the older man’s complaint by referring to her doing well.

“Na we dey inside, na we know where the shoe pinches… I’m way younger than him. He had been working before I joined the company, and I resigned for reasons best known to me (and we now have a young, beautiful, talented lady taking the role).

“I’m facing my life. Don’t use me as a yardstick. If the older man speaks up, I think the best thing is to support him however you can, if you are led. This life is too short for all these epistles y’all are writing to discredit him,” she noted.

Stating that she will never talk down on Wale Adenuga Productions, the former Miss Pepeye said that the channel has done its part by creating a platform for creatives.

“Forget the social media charades. If you see someone doing well financially, won’t it be obvious? If the older man says he is struggling, he is. Do you want him to keep quiet and die in penury?

I have worked with these men (Papa Ajasco and Pa James), and sometimes we talk. I know what they are going through, even if they can’t really open up deeply, I have had my fair share too. These are men who diligently hustle with integrity, passion, and commitment to their crafts; I will always celebrate their talents. If I have money, I will buy a car and house for them and even bless them financially without thinking twice, because they deserve it,” the actress added.

Wale Adenuga

Meanwhile, veteran Nigerian filmmaker and producer Wale Adenuga earlier responded to recent claims by Ayoyinka that he is currently facing financial hardship despite decades of fame.

Mr Adenuga said he had a cordial relationship with Ayoyinka, describing him as a versatile actor who closely resembled the original cartoon character of Papa Ajasco.

He also added that, to the best of his knowledge, the actor owns a house in Ogun State.