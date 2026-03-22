Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to claims by comic actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James that she once entrusted him with the care of her children, Festus and Priscilla.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Baba Ijesha remarked during an interview on the “Talk To B” podcast, which was published on YouTube on Sunday. He expressed disappointment over the state of their current relationship.

He recalled that the actress had, at some point, left her children in his care at her shop in Ilupeju, Lagos, while she briefly stepped out.

Baba Ijesha referenced Iyabo Ojo and her kids

For the record, he said: “When someone told me about Iyabo Ojo, I told the person that she is my product. I cannot wish her bad. I do not want women to have problems. But what Iyabo turned into today, I do not understand. Even if we offended each other, we should have asked each other about it. What pained me the most about Iyabo was that she once left her children, Festus and Priscilla, in my custody during their childhood.

“She had a shop at IluPeju. I was in that area to pick up the CD we made for a Lagos State project, so I bumped into her. She embraced me and was receptive. So she left the children in my care and said she wanted to go and buy suya. She went for two hours.

“I parked my car, so I told my apprentice to let me go and check on the woman (Iyabo Ojo) who had left her children with me. This was after about two hours. So I told my apprentice to watch over them while I checked their mummy. When I got there, I found a crowd, so I knew it wasn’t a place where you could buy what you wanted and go home right away. She knows already.”

Cheap bait

However, Ojo responded to Baba Ijesha’s statement by issuing a cease-and-desist notice, warning him against using her children as “cheap bait.”

She made this known in a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The actress said she had no objection to Baba Ijesha telling his side of the story. Still, she stressed that dragging her children into the matter was “unacceptable and would not be tolerated.”

“My kids have always had nannies or my late mum with them, and they were never alone at my former business place in Ilupeju. I had multiple staff, including stylists, sales reps, and apprentices, so it’s unlikely I’d be the one running errands. I can send a worker if needed. I’m okay with you sharing your story, but don’t mislead the public with false claims about my kids.

“You were a senior colleague no more to it; however, that 14-year-old girl was a minor, and sexual assault is never okay. It is a crime. You should show some remorse. The court found you guilty based on the evidence, so please don’t drag my kids into this. Stop mentioning their names, else I would direct my counsel to serve you appropriate papers”, said Ojo.

Background

This newspaper learnt that Ojo was among those who took up the case involving Baba Ijesha over the alleged assault of a minor.

In May 2021, the actress announced on Instagram that she would not back down from pursuing the matter.

She also criticised those who questioned her involvement, saying it should not be treated as though it mattered only when it involved her own child.

Ojo explained that her advocacy stemmed from her deep concern for children, stressing that her compassion extended to every child, not just her own.

She maintained that she would continue to stand by the minor and ensure that justice was served.

The controversy later sparked backlash within the industry, with some actors, including Deji “Olofa Ina” Aderemi and Yomi Fabiyi, accusing Ms Ojo and Princess Comedian of orchestrating a setup against Baba Ijesha.

The dispute further escalated when Fabiyi produced a film titled “Oko Iyabo”, which portrayed Baba Ijesha, who was standing trial at the time, as innocent of the allegations.

But the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) subsequently moved to prosecute Fabiyi for the movie.

The DPP Director and prosecution counsel, Olayinka Adeyemi, said the filmmaker based the production on details from the ongoing case, using the real names of both the defendants and the survivor.