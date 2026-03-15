Veteran Nigerian comic actor Abiodun Richard Ayoyinka, widely recognised for his iconic role as Papa Ajasco, has lamented the difficult financial circumstances he currently faces despite decades of fame in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The 65-year-old actor spoke in a recent interview with media personality Lucky Udu about his career, the decline of the once-popular television series, and the personal challenges he has endured over the years.

In the emotional interview, Ayoyinka appealed to long-time fans of the show to continue supporting the programme, which he said has struggled to maintain its former prominence in the era of social media and digital streaming.

“This is to my fans and viewers out there. People say they have not been watching Papa Ajasco again. It is because of social media and these networks now. Before, people watched us on local television stations like African Independence Television, but now we are no longer there,” he said.

“I want to tell my fans, keep on watching Papa Ajasco. I still need you.”

A once-dominant family comedy

The sitcom Papa Ajasco and Company was one of Nigeria’s most widely watched television programmes in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Created by veteran publisher and filmmaker Wale Adenuga, the series grew from earlier comic productions and became a household staple on Nigerian television.

Known for its exaggerated humour and moral lessons, the show featured a colourful cast of characters, including Pa James, Boy Alinco, Pa Alinco, Miss Pepeiye and Papa Ajasco himself, a bald, perpetually unlucky patriarch whose misadventures often formed the core of the storyline.

Broadcast widely on terrestrial television, the sitcom helped define Nigeria’s early television comedy era and brought its actors nationwide fame long before the rise of social media entertainment.

Limited career outside the character

Despite the popularity of the role, Ayoyinka said playing Papa Ajasco has also limited his opportunities in the broader entertainment industry.

According to him, the character and its distinctive appearance, including the bald cap and costume, are trademarked by Wale Adenuga Productions, meaning he cannot freely use the identity outside the show.

He explained that this restriction has made it difficult to secure advertising deals, film roles or other public appearances.

“Wale Adenuga has registered that particular character. Anyone who wants to use me usually wants the Papa Ajasco character with everything that comes with it,” he said.

“But it has never been easy. That is why you don’t see me in adverts or billboards. It is painful.”

The actor added that many producers struggle to separate him from the character he played for decades.

“When people want to use me as Abiodun, they still want to see Papa Ajasco,” he said.

Life after public service

Beyond acting, Ayoyinka worked for many years with the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, where he served as a cultural officer before retiring about five years ago.

However, he said retirement has not brought financial stability.

“Things have not been easy. I am always thinking. I have no car of my own and no house of my own,” he said.

The actor disclosed that he was traditionally paid per episode of the sitcom, adding that production has not been frequent in recent years.

According to him, filming typically involved about 12 episodes a year when production was active.

He also revealed that he currently earns between ₦45,000 and ₦50,000 per episode, though the opportunities to shoot new episodes are rare.

“Sometimes we shoot once in a year or even once in two years,” he said.

Fame without fortune

Ayoyinka said the public perception of wealth associated with his character often contrasts sharply with his reality.

He noted that many Nigerians, including political leaders, recognise him as Papa Ajasco.

Among those who have identified him by the character, he said, are Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“People believe Papa Ajasco is a millionaire or billionaire, but the remuneration is very poor,” he said.

Despite the difficulties, Ayoyinka said he has remained committed to protecting the character’s reputation that made him famous.

A new generation of the franchise

The veteran actor also revealed that he is still working with Wale Adenuga on a new concept titled “Gen Z Papi,” which aims to revive the Papa Ajasco universe for a younger audience.

He appealed to companies, producers and members of the public to offer him more acting opportunities.

“I cherish the name Papa Ajasco, and I have not spoiled the name,” he said.

While Ayoyinka temporarily pulled out of the show, Femi Ogunrombi, who died in January 2023, worked on it for two years before his return.