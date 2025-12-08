Rita Daniels, mother of actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels, has lost her bid for the presidency of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

She was defeated by Abubakar Yakubu, the guild’s National Secretary, in an election conducted during the association’s annual general meeting held in Benin, Edo State, on Saturday.

Mr Yakubu, a veteran actor and seasoned administrator, succeeds Emeka Rollas as President.

He secured 116 votes to edge out Rita, who polled 113 votes, while three ballots were declared void.

His victory makes him the first Northerner to lead the AGN since its establishment.

Mr Yakubu previously served as the guild’s National Vice President from 1994 to 1995, National Treasurer from 2000 to 2001, Public Relations Officer from 2009 to 2011, and National Secretary from 2019 to 2025, before winning the presidency.

Ifeoma Okeke also emerged as the new National Secretary of the guild.

Since its formation in the 1990s and its formal registration in 1998, the AGN has grown to over a million registered members across the 36 states and the FCT.

However, until now, it had never produced a Northern President.

Past leaders include Larry Williams, Emma Ogugua, Zack Orji, Ejike Asiegbu, Segun Arinze, Ibinabo Fiberesima, the guild’s only female President, and Rollas, all of whom hail from the Southern region.

Mr Yakubu holds a degree in Dramatic Arts from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and has over 25 years of experience in film, television, and stage production.

He is known for his roles in “Computer Girls” in 2003, “Emotional Pain” in 2003, and “St Mary” in 2014.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported in November that Rollas had urged Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, to prioritise her daughter’s wellbeing rather than involve herself in the AGN elections.

He made a statement on his Instagram page at the height of the controversy surrounding Regina’s marriage to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

“I say this respectfully, if your daughter’s home and health are in distress, AGN elections should not be your priority. Our Guild must be a safe place, and when people in leadership positions openly justify harmful habits as “a celebrity lifestyle,” it puts our younger members at risk.

“All those people cheering you up to go become AGN President are your enemies. And all those celebs who know this truth but chose to heap blame on Emeka Rollas are worse enemies of our Guild,” he said.