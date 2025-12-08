Apple Music, the ad-free music and video streaming service offering access to more than 100 million songs, has released its 2025 year-end charts.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the platform announced that Ahmed “Asake” Ololade and Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun are its top-performing artistes of 2025.

The Afrobeats stars dominated Apple Music’s year-end rankings of Nigeria’s leading songs, albums, and artistes.

According to the statement, Wizkid emerged as Nigeria’s top artiste of the year, followed by Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez, and BNXN.

Wizkid’s “Morayo” was named “Album of the Year”. Released in 2024, the project featured international artistes such as Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, and Asake.

Davido’s “5ive”

In second place is Davido’s “5ive”, a 17-track album released in April 2025.

The project includes collaborations with both international and Nigerian acts, including Chris Brown, Victoria Monét, Becky G, Omah Lay, and Victony.

Ranked next is Asake’s “Lungu Boy”, released in 2024 as a 13-track album featuring a star-studded lineup of artistes such as Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmilla.

The album blends Afrobeats with a diverse range of global sounds.

Also listed are BNXN’s “Captain”, released in 2025, and Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness”, also released in 2025 and featuring international collaborators including Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

Asake topped the “Top Songs” chart with “Why Love”, followed by Wizkid’s “Kese (Dance)”, Davido featuring Odumodublvck and Chike with “Funds”, Asake and Wizkid with “MMS”, and Davido featuring Omah Lay with “With You.”

Apple Music added that the past year delivered new music from some of the continent’s biggest stars, including Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Black Sherif, and MOLIY.

“From Afrobeats to Amapiano through to 3 Step, Bongo Flava and more, the Africa to the World narrative continued with African music dominating the charts, dancefloors and festivals around the world.

“From Nigeria’s Rema, Ayra Starr & Burna Boy through to South African superstars Tyla and DJ Maphorisa, as well as Ghana’s finest, including Stonebwoy and Black Sherif and rising East African artists like Joshua Baraka and Phina. From Joburg to Lagos, from Nairobi to Accra, Apple Music captured the heartbeat of Africa in 2025”, the statement added.

Below is the full list

Top Songs of 2025: Nigeria

Asake, “WHY LOVE”

Wizkid, “Kese (Dance)

Davido feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike, “Funds”

Asake & Wizkid, “MMS”

Davido feat. Omah Lay, “With You”

Top Albums of 2025: Nigeria

Wizkid, ‘Morayo’

Davido, ‘5ive’

Asake, ‘Lungu Boy’

BNXN, ‘Captain’

Burna Boy, ‘No Sign Of Weakness’

Top Artists of 2025: Nigeria

Wizkid

Burna Boy

Asake

Seyi Vibez

BNXN