Popular Yoruba actress Temitope Osoba has died.

She was 40.

Her colleagues, Oladipupo Okanlawon and Foluke Daramola-Salako, announced her death in separate Instagram posts on Wednesday, revealing that she died on Tuesday.

Although they did not disclose the cause of her death, Ms Osoba battled breast cancer and underwent several surgeries as part of her treatment. Her death came after her prolonged fight with the illness.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Daramola-Salako wrote, “Tope is gone, my baby is gone. Ha, iku doro.”

Humble

Okanlawon said Ms Osoba was more than a colleague; he described her as a kind, humble and caring person whose presence brightened every room.

He wrote: “In loving memory of my dear colleague, Temitope Osoba. It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to a wonderful colleague and friend, Temitope Osoba. The news of your passing yesterday came as a great shock, and it’s still hard to believe you’re no longer with us. Your dedication, warmth, and genuine heart touched the lives of so many people.

“Though your time with us was cut short, the memories you left behind will remain in our hearts forever. Your kindness, laughter, and the impact you made will never be forgotten. I pray that God grants you eternal rest and comforts your family, friends, and everyone grieving this painful loss. May He give us the strength to accept what we cannot understand and the grace to hold on to the beautiful memories we shared.”

He wished the actress eternal rest, saying her memory would live on in the hearts of fellow actors.

Cancer journey

On 17 November, 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Osoba appealed for financial assistance after undergoing her first breast cancer surgery.

She later announced that she had beaten the disease and was recovering in her last Instagram post on 4 August 2025.

She said she had emerged stronger, more resilient and more determined to share her story and inspire others.

Ms Osoba also thanked her new management team for their unwavering support and vision. She expressed excitement about working with them as she sought to take her acting career to the next level.

“I’m excited to announce my reintroduction. This journey has been a turning point, leading to my rebranding, reshaping, and rebuilding. This new chapter is about healing, growth, and empowerment. I’m committed to using my platform to support cancer awareness and help others who may be walking a similar path.

“I’m also open to exciting opportunities, including endorsements, roles, and event-related collaborations. If you’d like to discuss potential partnerships or opportunities, please feel free to reach out to my management team. Thank you for your unwavering support.

I’m looking forward to this new journey with all of you!”, she wrote.

READ ALSO: Woman dies as car crashes into building in Lagos

Osoba

She graduated with a degree in Business Education from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State.

Ms Osoba began her acting career in 2005 when she landed her first film role in “Ijoya”, produced by Laide Bakare.

She rose to prominence in 2009 after starring in Dayo Amusa’s “Ogun Mi.”

Since then, she has appeared in several films, including “Ifedolapo”, “Accident” and “Gucci Girls.”

In addition to being an actress, Ms Osoba worked as a dancer. She appeared in Pasuma’s “High Level” music video and also in music videos by Olu Maintain, Adewale Ayuba, and other artists.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.