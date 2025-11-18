Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, has clarified his position on his strained marriage to his estranged wife, actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple’s marital crisis began in October following allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse.

The situation later escalated with further allegations, including age falsification, drug-related issues, and abuse of power.

On Monday, Regina alleged that Mr Nwoko continued to call her despite her stating that she no longer wished to remain in the marriage.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she alleged that the 64-year-old senator was attempting to “ruin” her both publicly and privately to secure custody of their children.

She also vowed to expose what she described as the “lawmaker’s illicit activities” if he refused to let her go.

Last conversation?

However, Mr Nwoko, in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, insisted that his last conversation with Regina took place on 17 October.

His team also denied claims that he wanted her back in his home, noting instead that his primary concern was ensuring she received therapy and rehabilitation.

“Senator Ned Nwoko is not chatting with Regina and does not want her back in the house. All he is insisting on is that she should be encouraged to go to therapy. It is important to state that Regina continues to be completely under the influence of hard drugs, and whatever she says is a lie from the pit of hell.

For example, the allegations of drugs and sex are a figment of her wild imagination and can never be substantiated. Please look at a verifiable WhatsApp message from Senator Ned Nwoko to Regina on the 17th of October.

“This message contains the last documented communication of expression of frustration and ultimatum of return to rehabilitation or no longer will (I) fund your lifestyle. It was after this message that Regina went violent and berserk, destroying cars and other properties. According to Senator Ned Nwoko she was not violent previously, she began to lie about everything. She became dirty. Her environment became dirty. He had to encourage her to shower.

He had to encourage her to go to sleep in her room. Within the last eight months, Regina became something else. Then came Phyna with her friends. He tolerated them only because he was trying to manage Regina’s situation”, said the communication team via the post.

Bedroom saga

Additionally, the communication team revealed that the lawmaker once woke up early in the morning to use the bathroom, only to find Regina inside, filming him.

According to the account, he woke up at about 5 a.m. to use the bathroom and was stunned to discover Regina recording him.

The communication team added that he was even more shocked when she later posted the footage online.

“That is how irrational she had become in those moments. If anyone around her claims to love her and care for the kids, they should take her to a respected rehab centre, and all this nonsense will stop.”

The communication team added that Mr Nwoko acted to ensure Regina remained alive for the sake of their two young sons.

They further stated that, in due course, clarity would prevail and the truth would speak for itself.

“She was doing well with rehabilitation until her birthday when her friends arrived and she said she would drink and smoke to celebrate. She hired a complete floor at the Destination hotel in Wuse 2, where they all stayed for 4 days of drugs, violence, and fights with police and other guests. This was the beginning of the end”, the communication team noted.

Record of WhatsApp

The communication team stated that the final WhatsApp message Mr Nwoko sent to Regina read: “I won’t accept your friends coming here at odd hours again. First, it was Glam on Sunday night. I spoke with two of you about going to sleep at 1 am, or she should leave. She didn’t do either. It was an all-night of noise, music, and all that goes with it. By 3 a.m, another two friends (Phyna and co) joined you.

“They left the following afternoon. Again today, I asked you to go to bed at 3 a.m. You refused. It was the noise of doors downstairs that woke me up. Lo and behold, you and Sonia were heading to your room at exactly 3.30 a.m. You have shown so much disrespect in the past few days. I don’t know who is giving you drugs amongst them, and this lifestyle is totally unacceptable, and we can’t continue like this.

“It is either you continue with your therapy or you check into the rehab in Asokoro. My health is deteriorating because of your situation. I am worried about your life and what will happen with the kids. More importantly, I won’t fund your lifestyle again until you are fully rehabilitated.”

The communication team noted that the message was sent on 17 October, at a time when it was impossible to reach her.

Regina’s claims

However, in a series of Instagram Story posts on Monday, Regina alleged that the 64-year-old introduced her to drugs for his sexual gratification.

She wrote: “You introduced me to the drugs ecstasy (Molly) just to be able to satisfy you, and that’s the only drug I know of which reduced the rape because it made our sexual life wild, and that’s how you love your women, ‘wild and erotic’ while you took viagra, hence your frequent blood pressure spike. Remember, I have rushed you to the hospital countless times because of the same reason.

“Thank God your onye ocha Coke addict wife accepted to taking drugs, but very foolish to say I taught her, but I understand her foolishness as a pick me wife and my wannabe. 17-year-old me met a pattern in the house that I could only follow and not change. Coming up with a fake drug report just because you want to take custody of my kids is insane and demeaning to your personality. Hearing from your number one loyalist in your camp (camp wey don scatter), as old as you are, you are forming a camp against a 24-year-old me.”

Furthermore, the actress threatened to expose the lawmaker’s alleged illegal dealings if he refused to allow her to go her own way.

She warned that she would dig up and reveal everything, adding that he had labelled her a “drug head”.

Regina added that Mr Nwoko repeatedly claimed she needed rehabilitation in an attempt to discredit her and gain custody of her children.

“You thought I would blackmail you with what I know. But I’m still giving you the last respect as the father of my kids with everything that has happened and what you’ve covered up with money. If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to dig, spill everything… I know health-wise you are not sound, and I don’t want to send you to your early grave, respect yourself.

“Thank God I’m out of your bad hood krib where a lot of things go down. My future is promised it’s not too late to pick up. Guys, this man is choking me and it’s driving me crazy. Y‘all don’t know half a bit. I just want to be free! My life feels spherical just turning in the same place. People insulted us for years and I held us down. At least put some respect on the 1% I was a good wife and mother since you badly want to paint my remaining 99% as bad. I can’t wait to put this behind me, God”, said Regina.

She urged the lawmaker to leave her alone, adding that Mr Nwoko had been “choking” her with his behaviour and was driving her to the brink of frustration.

Regina further advised the lawmaker to take a new wife, so he could finally let her be.

“Isn’t that what you said you would do? Use that one console yourself. People of Delta North, your senator has left his responsibilities and focused on small me.

Why exactly are you trying to take my Instagram down? You always wanted it down if it wasn’t promoting you, that’s why you made me deactivate my Instagram the last time. Thank God for this, my coconut head, sha. How do I speak leave me alone in Arabic if it’s that one you understand.

“Why are you trying so hard to ruin me publicly and privately because you know in my part of the world, a good reputation equals money. Don’t forget the media loves entertainment, and I am an entertainer, but I’m tired! You trapped my life since I was 17, so this is me fighting for my freedom.

I still have a long way to go and you are almost done! Because I damaged myself by saying I took drugs, you are trying to accumulate nonsense?”, she said.