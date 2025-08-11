The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has officially opened submissions for Nigeria’s entry in the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The NOSC is the sole body recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to select Nigeria’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

Nigerian filmmakers can submit qualifying films between August 13 and September 12, 2025, via the official NOSC portal

In October 2024, Nigeria selected the epic Hausa film “Mai Martaba” as its contender for the International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 97th Academy Awards. The film didn’t make it to the final nominations.

Eligibility requirements

It must be a feature-length film produced outside the United States, with at least 50 per cent of its dialogue in a language other than English. Nigerian Pidgin English is acceptable.

The film must include accurate, legible English subtitles and meet AMPAS-approved technical specifications (35 mm, 70 mm, or Digital Cinema formats).

The work must have been theatrically released for at least seven consecutive days between 1 December 2024 and 31 October 2025.

Full eligibility guidelines and submission details are available on the NOSC website.

The selected film will represent Nigeria at the Oscars on 15 March 2026, in Los Angeles, joining the global competition for cinema’s most prestigious award.

The ceremony will be broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.