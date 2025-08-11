At least eight people were killed and over 800 farmlands destroyed by flooding, which ravaged Enohia Itim, a community in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident happened on 1 August, officials and residents said.

The Chairperson of Afikpo Local Government Area of the state, Timothy Nwachi, confirmed the incident to reporters, according to a statement on Sunday by Sunday Nkama, a media aide to Mr Nwachi.

Mr Nwachi consoled the families of the deceased and assured them that the local government council will do everything to prevent a recurrence.

The chairperson urged the people still residing in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer ground.

“We are deeply sad over the unfortunate incident, and we are using this medium to extend our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

“As a government, we will support them and pledge to collaborate with relevant state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and timely relief to those affected,” he assured.

Details of the victims

According to the statement, the Councillor representing Itim Ward in the Afikpo Legislative Council, Francis Okpani, said out of the eight people who lost their lives, three bodies have been recovered, while five were still missing.

Mr Okpani said three of the victims who died in the flood were children.

The councillor recalled that the Federal Ministry of Environment had predicted that Afikpo was one of the areas in Nigeria likely to experience flooding.

“I had earlier implored the people of Afikpo to incorporate climate change projections into flood-risk management plans,” he said.

He also urged residents of the area to ensure that they have effective drainage systems and keep their drains and waterways free from debris to prevent blockages.

Ebonyi govt’s warning

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Government has warned residents that massive flooding continues to destroy farmlands in several local government areas.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) listed Ebonyi as a high-risk flood zone in its 2025 seasonal climate prediction.

Flooding continues to ravage communities and submerge farmlands, especially in Izi, Abakaliki and Ikwo local government areas.

Farmers lament losses

Farmers are counting their losses as floods submerged rice, yams and cassava farms.

Felix Ezeaka, a resident whose farmland was submerged in Abakaliki, appealed to the Ebonyi State Government for support.

“We are begging the state government to do something about it. If we plant rice, the same thing, the flood will cover it. If we plant cassava, the flood will cover it. We don’t have anything to do about it,” he said.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Victor Chukwu, blamed the current situation in the capital city of Abakaliki partly on an incomplete drainage project by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

Mr Chukwu said the halted project has worsened the impact of rainfall in the capital city.

“The second phase of the NEWMAP is called EIB NEMAP. So, we have designed the sites because the issue is that the water that is supposed to discharge to the river flows back to the city because the river appears to be higher than the slope of the discharge of water that is collected in the city.

“So, we have designed the sites. The state has also paid the counterpart fund. Our government has graciously approved the payment of the counterpart fund for the EIB NEWMAP,” he said.

Mr Chukwu said the state government was now conducting public awareness campaigns and holding town hall meetings to guide residents on flood prevention steps.

The commissioner said that people living in low-lying, flood-prone zones are advised to relocate to safer locations as the rains continue.