Nigeria has selected the epic Hausa film “Mai Martaba” as its contender for the International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, the film explores power, love, greed, and betrayal in an ancient African kingdom. It presents a transformative tale that challenges conventions and celebrates female leadership.
The Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC) in a statement on Tuesday said it selected the film for its relevant theme of diverse voices in decision-making and inclusive leadership and its visual and technical appeal.
The NOSC voting members include award-winning actress and NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus; President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Victor Okhai; veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer/director Izu Ojukwu; and prolific film producer Emem Isong.
Other members are Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Kene Okwuosa, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Filmhouse Cinemas; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director Jude Idada; director John Njamah; actress/polyglot Meg Otanwa; producer/director Blessing Effiom Egbe; actress Ijeoma Grace Agu; and journalist/film critic Victor Akande.
“Mai Martaba” received the highest votes from the 15-member committee. The IFF Executive Committee will determine the film’s next stage.
Shot on location in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, “Mai Martaba” tells the story of an ancient kingdom that once experienced a trade boom through the Trans-Saharan trade exchange. However, this boom was short-lived due to a fierce internal power struggle among the powerful Agadashawa ruling clan.
The film, which was released theatrically in Nigeria, was also selected for the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The 97th Oscars will be held on 2 March, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, and broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.
