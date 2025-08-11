Jeff Nweke, the Action Alliance candidate in the 8 November Anambra governorship election, has urged the electorate to reject financial inducements and vote for the candidate who will deliver democratic dividends.

Mr Nweke stated this after Sunday’s service at Hear the ‘Word of God by Fire’ Church in Awka.

He said any politician who offered money to win the electorate’s vote would first use public money to replenish his pocket and would not be answerable to the people.

“Reject monetary inducement; those who buy your votes will steal your money.

“Nobody with good intentions will give you money to vote for him. Vote according to your conscience, vote for the person you are sure will work for you.

“Vote buying breeds bad governance, and that is why there is poverty, insecurity, underdevelopment, social vices, crime and cultism in the society today,” he said.

Mr Nweke said it was an unfortunate paradox that while statistics showed increasing GDP numbers, reality showed decreasing people’s standards of living.

He promised to invest in security, agriculture, education, and social security if elected governor of Anambra.

The candidate said people also have a role in making society a better place by actively engaging in the political process and obeying the laws of the land.

“GDP numbers must reflect the better standard of living of the people.

“Politicians confuse people with GDP per capita, which is what everybody will get if the assets are shared, but it is not reflecting in their lives,” he said.

ADC vows to unseat Soludo

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recently unveiled its governorship candidate, John Nwosu, and vowed to unseat the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo.

Mr Nwosu said Mr Soludo had failed in security, development, respect for the rule of law, and respect for traditional institutions and should not be re-elected.

The candidate, who received the party flag on Friday in company with his running mate, Ndubuisi Nwobu, said Anambra was broken and needed urgent repair, adding that he was presenting himself as a credible alternative.

“Governance is not rocket science. It is also not about trying your luck or making bogus promises. If Soludo did not succeed in the first four years, he won’t succeed in another four years.

“We promise four years of seamless, transformative and adaptive governance along these lines,” he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, 16 political parties would participate in the Anambra governorship election.

Only two parties—the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement—nominated women as governorship candidates, while six nominated women as deputy governorship candidates.

Political analysts are predicting a win for Governor Soludo, who is running for a second term under the All Progressives Grand Alliance platform.

(NAN)