Nollywood actor Jim Iyke did not get the ‘bad boy’ title by chance.

On screen, he may have perfected the art of portraying himself as the emotionally distant loverboy, but off-screen, Jim Iyke’s reputation as a heartbreaker precedes him.

For instance, in 2018, the actor spoke of his dalliance with another July celebrant, Rita Dominic and why it didn’t end in marriage.

However, his fans have not seen the flip side of this actor’s love life. His alleged romances with other actresses read like a long list of applicants at an immigration recruitment exercise.

On Sunday, the actor generated much commentary for his birthday post to actress Kate Henshaw.

Last Saturday, Ms Henshaw marked her 54th birthday with a flurry of messages from her fans and colleagues.

To celebrate their enduring friendship, the actor, 48, wrote a piece filled with expletives for his friend.

Friend zone to hit zone

In the lengthy birthday message, the actor uses adult language to chronicle his friendship with his industry colleague and what it could have been like if they had made different choices.

The birthday message to Kate Henshaw may have been posted on Saturday, but by Monday, the actor’s bold, expletive‑laced note is still sparking heated conversations online.

What began as a tribute to his long‑time colleague and friend has morphed into a viral debate about boundaries, nostalgia, and respect, with fans and fellow actors weighing in on whether the message was affectionate banter or a step too far.

“Fuck you, on behalf of my 23-year-old self, for treating me like your baby brother when you knew all that time I wanted to hit that.

You kept manipulating my black ass by always looking out for me.

“Giving me a heads up at auditions. Sometimes, slipping a couple of bucks into my hands to ensure I got a meal or transport fare back to my cousin’s,” the father of one wrote.

According to him, every time he stared at Ms Henshaw’s “dancing, beautiful eyes”, he had imaginations far from friendly.

“Our love child would have been in their mid twenties now if you had let me experiment with my seed just a couple of times. What a gorgeous human we would have made together,” he wrote.

Continuing, Iyke detailed how he finally had intimate knowledge of Ms Henshaw, but it was too late.

He said that when she finally let him “hit it”, a term for having sexual intercourse, he was at the apex of his singular wildness and restlessness.

“You knew I had a great heart, but I was just crazy and dumb. I was overwhelmed with fame and too many voices in my ears, pointing me in the wrong direction.

“You stopped looking out for me. Took everything I did literally, then ran off and married that “Oyibo”. I’ll keep it a buck and say I didn’t think much of it. But a gorgeous, lovely baby came from that union. It did end in praise. I was so proud,” the actor wrote.

More insidious messages

Continuing in his birthday greeting, which reads more like a tirade, Iyke went ahead to deliver a message “on behalf of the young girls killing themselves and doing way too much,” trying to figure out how to keep up with her.

“You’ve caused hysteria, depression, anxiety, admiration, love, hate; a spectrum of human sentiments!

“Poor darlings have had to bbl it, snatch it, tuck it, tie it, girdle it, needle it, botox it, pound it, laser it, sew it, bleach it, even voodoo that shit to no avail. Nature, commitment and sacrifice didn’t create it. It can’t be manufactured. It’s a Kate Henshaw world.

Although he tried to pass off his message as a peculiar trait of Nigerians known for insulting those they love, many did not buy it.

This is despite the celebrant’s lighthearted disposition to the greetings.

“JIMBO, you already know, the journey to today, decades, we trekked, we hustled, we put in the work and STILL do.. I’ll get you whether we see each other every day or every decade. Thank you for always toning down your madness for me. I love you, Jimbo,” she wrote.

However, actor Gideon Okeke did not have any of it.

Describing Iyke’s message as a product of narcissistic effrontery,

“It’s the narcissistic effrontery for me such a bonehead. I wonder who puts these people in check.

“It’s this kinda rubbish behaviour that people condone, that gives other people the balls to be the actual pricks that they are in real life small Boy. Talk anyhow in public,” he wrote on Instagram.

Others suggest that the actor is only stirring controversy to draw attention to his soon-to-be-premiered movie, ‘Sin’.

Reactions

This controversial birthday post by Jim Iyke to Kate Henshaw on her birthday was intentional. A few weeks ago, Jim was in PH for some PR stunts ahead of the premier of his movie set for launch on the 24th of July on Amazon Prime. This post was intended to stir controversies… pic.twitter.com/V9tAjGxZlm — Comrade Phils (@comradephils) July 20, 2025

I can see that some people are already crying about Jim Iyke’s birthday post to Kate Henshaw. First of all, these guys have been friends for decades. You don’t know the dynamics of their friendship. Kate didn’t complain to you. Not everything requires your opinion. — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) July 20, 2025

jim iyke just practically told us he slept with kate henshaw, we didn’t need to know that information at all. — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) July 20, 2025

Please refrain from making condescending remarks about Jim Iyke’s poetry message to Aunty Kate Henshaw. Back off, it is not for you dear Akunna, the shy gal. The message is a reflection of love, friendship, and beautiful memories. https://t.co/9RnnZY7LgE — Nonyerem 🏵️ (@nonskylazz) July 20, 2025

That Jim Iyke’s birthday wish to Kate is highly disrespectful.

I sincerely hope she doesn’t find it funny, and no one else should either.

It is weird to dismiss such reckless behavior as “he’s a madman.” — @Akunna (@oneshygirl_) July 20, 2025

