Actor Jim Iyke welcomes baby boy

Jim Iyke

Veteran Nigerian actor, James Ikechukwu, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has welcomed a baby boy.

The 42-year-old, who started his acting career in 2001, is one of the highest paid actors in Nollywood.

Popularly known for playing “lover boy” roles, the actor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his son.

He wrote: “I’m ultra-private with my family but this is the rarest of moments.

“Back to 2hours sleep nightly. Back to cat naps with my subconscious peaked for the slightest movement. Back to groggy mornings and big unknowing smiles.

“Welcome home king. I can’t find the right words now. Every being in me is pulsating with raw primordial energy.

“A lion beget a lion, welcome to my pride dear son.”

He went on to thank God for yet another blessing added to his life.

“I don’t know what I’m doing right to deserve it all. It takes a man to bring a child home, it takes a community to raise him,” he wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Iyke has appeared in over 150 films including ‘Last Flight to Abuja’ which he featured in alongside Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The award-winning actor runs a charity foundation, Jim Iyke foundation, for children living with disabilities.

(NAN)

