Joseph Yobo, a former captain of the Super Eagles, has said that the desire to get certified as a competent sports administrator was behind his decision to enroll at the foremost sports institution in Africa, National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos.

Mr Yobo made the submission when members of the NIS Advisory Committee led by the Director General, Philip Shaibu, visited his classroom during an inspection tour on Monday.

The committee visited the hostel, library, gyms, offices, conference room, among others of the 51-year-old institution.

At Mr Yobo’s classroom, where he takes lecture as a student of Sports Management, the ex-footballer and others, said they aimed to be certified sports administrator, which would enhance their knowledge about sports.

“From my background as a former player and a coach, I want to have the requisite experience and certification in sports management and administration.

“I believe that as a sports person, there is no knowledge too small, I need to widen my mindset from the school,” Mr Yobo said.

A student, Abiodun Ajayi said: “I intend to mobilise more grassroots participation in the game of Volleyball.

“It has been a while that we have had grassroots development programme for volleyball, especially at the secondary level.

“I want to bring my skills and knowledge to nurture the youths to stardom,” he said.

Akpan Charity, a student from Cross Rivers State Sports Commission, said she needed a proof as a certified sports manager.

“I want to be a certified sports manager apart from carrying the title at work.

“I have some rudimentary knowledge of kick boxing, but I crave to have the requisite certification, which necessitated my desire to come to NIS.

Also, Ariyo Olayiwola said he was in NIS to learn the real intricacies of sports management.

“Although I know it from peripheral but going deep into it, NIS is the best platform to learn how it can be done,” he said.

Responding to the requests by students for proper internship opportunities, Mr Shaibu said that the school would henceforth look into the practical part of the institute’s curriculum.

