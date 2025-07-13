Multiple award-winning actress and filmmaker, Rita Dominic, is 50, and as is expected, it’s time to roll out the drums in celebration.

And true to expectations, the actress is set to dazzle her fans and industry colleagues with a series of memorable celebrations.

“First of many birthday celebrations starting with an intimate dinner with the fam and very few close friends. Next week we party hard,” she wrote on Instagram.

But above all, the Ritz is an actress who has mastered the art of reinventing herself to stay relevant in a constantly evolving industry.

Those following her colourful career may attest to her taking on diverse roles, exploring different aspects of the film and entertainment industry.

Her foray into the world of pageantry is a case in point.

While many of her contemporaries from the era of VHS tapes have either fallen off the wagon or moved on to other endeavours, the screen goddess is still reinventing stardom with her prominence in streaming platforms.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Born on 12 July 1975, she first appeared in the 1998 Chico Ejiro-directed Children of Terror. Since then, she has starred in several other films, some of which have had a global impact.

Rise to fame

Although she had been in the industry for some years, Rita’s breakthrough role was in the 2004 film Blood Diamond.

Her role in the movie earned her widespread acclaim and recognition, and she continued to showcase her range in films like ‘Back from America’ (2003), ‘True Romance’ (2003), and ‘Singles and Married’ (2003).

Career progression

In 2006, Rita’s role in the acclaimed movie, ‘Girl’s Cot’ solidified her position as a leading lady in Nollywood.

She went on to deliver standout performances in films such as The Meeting (2012), 76 (2016), and Iyore (2015).

While many of her contemporaries have fallen off the wagon or moved on to other endeavours, the screen goddess starred in Baby Farm, a topical 2025 film about infant trafficking.

Films like ‘76’, ‘Finding Mercy’, ‘Iyore’, and others have found a home on Netflix, the streaming platform.

She also stars in ‘Love and Life’ and ‘Light in the Dark,’ both available on Prime Video.

Awards

With a career spanning almost three decades, Rita has brought diverse roles to life on TV and in the cinemas.

From the innocent school girl, the jealous housewife, a cultist terrorising her schoolmates to the fraudster, the roadside girl or the ‘witch’, the thespian has done it all.

Her portrayal of complex characters has earned her numerous awards.

In 2013, the Nigeria Entertainment Awards presented her with the Best Actress in Lead Role award.

In 2014, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), rated the most prestigious in Africa, gave her the New Era Award.

She won AMVCA’s Best Actress In A Comedy and Best Movie Comedy awards the following year.

Producer

As the CEO of Rita Dominic Productions and co-founder of The Audrey Silva Company, she has contributed significantly to the growth and development of Nollywood.

Some her production credits include films like ‘The Therapist’ (2021), ‘Light in the Dark’ (2021), and ‘La Femme Anjola’ (2021) which also earned her a nomination as Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and the best overall movie at the AMVCA.

Destination marriage

In 2020, the Nollywood star broke the internet when she revealed the identity of her lover after keeping it under wraps for years.

None other than Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company which owns Daily Times Nigeria, made his identity known when she shared photos of herself and Mr Anosike on her Instagram handle.

In November 2022, North Yorkshire, England, played host to Nollywood stars as the actress and her beau walked down the aisle.

This was after a traditional wedding ceremony in February of the same year.

New frontiers

In 2023, having seen and done it all in the movie world, Rita was thrust into new frontiers when she was tasked with organising the famous Miss Nigeria pageant.

Folio Communications, owned by Rita Dominic’s husband, organised the pageant before her appointment.

With the appointment, Rita and The Audrey Silva Company (TASC), which she co-owns with film director Mildred Okwo, were charged with producing the Miss Nigeria pageant.

Announcing the new appointment, the actress said her 25 years of film production experience in the entertainment industry have equipped her with the skills and knowledge necessary to take the new role.

Her dedication to her craft and ability to adapt to changing trends have cemented her status as a Nollywood icon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

