In the make-believe world, movies are known to carry all kinds of warning signs to indicate suitability, but there are no disclaimers to guide the artiste through what’s fiction and what’s real.

This was the thrust of actor Nonso Diobi’s interview on Nollywood Hardcore podcast on 3ple E Nolly TV’s YouTube channel.

Snippets of the actor talking about his love life, which aired a couple of months ago, are currently creating a buzz on the Internet.

Interviewed by his contemporary, Emma Ehumadu, the movie star noted that many actors, filmmakers, and people in the movie industry find it very difficult to differentiate between the real world and the make-believe.

Talking about his personal experience and why he’s still single at 48, Nonso said it is not for a lack of trying.

He said, “I tried. I’ve given love a chance. I’ve given relationships chances. I’ve attempted to consistently. People don’t understand that I’ve been trying to build a relationship with somebody who will lead to marriage.

“But guess what. I realised that there were certain things I was not doing right because I was seeing these relationships from the perception of the scripts that I always read.”

Fiction vs reality

According to the ‘Border Line’ actor, his idea of a true relationship was formed by the scripts and stories he’s acted in.

What made up what was in my head all the time was the industry, the scripts, the stories.

“They are not real. Actors act for too long, live in the make-believe world for too long, and practically forget how to live such a life in the real world, and the correct principles of it, because in the real world, it’s a different ball game than in movies.

“So when I realised this, I took a back step, and that’s when I went on a journey to understand the nature of human beings, how to build myself, how to become a better person. It wasn’t that I didn’t find somebody good. It was because I was not prepared. Nonso Diobi grew up on TV. I don’t know what it means to be a regular guy. I don’t know what people know,” he said.

A typical Nollywood lover boy, the actor said that his life was so centered on film and other people’s stories that he practically forgot how to live in his own reality.

Insisting that many actors are caught up in that bubble, the actor said he started learning all over again, understanding the kind of person he needed to be to have a good relationship.

“At this point, I have tried and tried, and it didn’t work, so I took my time to go back and work on myself, and I believe that, most importantly, I’m pretty spiritual to an extent.

“There are times when you cannot predict what will happen to you; when you come into this world, when you get married and when you’re going to leave. These four things are tied to your destiny,” he added.

Love lost. And found

In the tell-all interview, Nonso revealed that before his fame, he found love in a lady known as Chinyere Okoye.

He said that fame took that away from him. However, he revealed that he has found love again.

Although the actor refused to divulge the individual’s identity, he promised to do so as time passed.

Nonso studied Theatre Arts at the University of Nigeria, in Enugu State, Nigeria. His first movie role was in the 2001 Border Line film. A UN peace ambassador, he also acted in Endless Love, Drunk in Jealousy, Red, Least Expected, Lagos Real Fake Life, To Live a Lie, Seed of Hatred, The Wife’s Lover, and the 2024 movie House of Terror.

He is the founder and chairperson of Golden Tape Media, a film and TV production company.

