Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry, will be booming in 2025 thanks to a wide range of films that will enthral viewers and break box office records.

In 2024, Nollywood’s box office revenue increased 60 per cent, to N11.5 billion, compared to N7.2 billion in 2023.

This growth is attributed to compelling storytelling, strategic releases, and increased cinema attendance, which rose to 2.66 million admissions in 2024.

“Labake Olododo” is one of the many notable films of 2025. The Yoruba-language epic, produced by Iyabo Ojo and directed by Biodun Stephen, has grossed over N200 million since its 28 March release.

The film portrays a fearless heroine challenging societal injustices, resonating deeply with audiences.

Also, “Owambe Thieves” is a crime drama by Eniola Ajao, and the film explores the struggles of a young couple during Nigeria’s economic recession.

Premiered in April, it has garnered attention for its poignant narrative and strong performances. On its part, “Reel Love”, Timini Egbuson’s production debut, directed by Kayode Kasum, delves into modern relationships and the influence of social media.

Released on Valentine’s Day, it has been lauded for its relatable themes and engaging storytelling. Another historical drama, “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, chronicles the life of Yoruba hero Lisabi. Released on Netflix in January, it has been commended for its cultural significance and cinematic quality.

These films reflect Nollywood’s commitment to diverse storytelling, blending cultural heritage with contemporary issues to captivate local and international audiences.

As Nollywood celebrates its successes, industry leaders confront challenges and implement initiatives to ensure sustainable growth and safety.

CALLS FOR REGULATION AND SAFETY

Following the tragic deaths of two actors in Owerri, Imo State, Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has advocated for stricter regulations and unionisation within the industry. He emphasised the need for licensed content creators and actors to work within verified environments to prevent such incidents.

INVESTING IN TALENT DEVELOPMENT

Recognising the need for skilled professionals, director Niyi Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios is reviving its in-house training programs in 2025. These initiatives aim to connect filmmakers with vetted crew members, enhancing the industry’s overall quality and professionalism.

EXPANDING GLOBAL REACH

To bring Nigerian films to a broader audience, experts suggest establishing co-production treaties with international partners and improving financial models to mitigate currency risks. Such measures could unlock significant opportunities for Nollywood on the global stage.

Through these combined efforts, Nollywood is poised to be a dynamic force in the global cinema industry, entertaining, inspiring, and leading.

Adeola Bamigbade, a leading voice in Nigeria’s film industry, has a Master of Arts (MA) in Producing for Film and Television from Teesside University, UK.

