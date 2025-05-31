The way Governor Dauda Lawal has built and sustained his popularity, both in opposition and now in government, deserves serious academic scrutiny. Political scientists would find a valuable case study in his trajectory.

Any keen observer of Nigerian politics knows that gaining popularity while in opposition is considerably easier than maintaining it once in power. It is akin to winning a championship, challenging, yes but retaining it requires even greater consistency, focus, and strategy.

However, the massive crowd that gathered at the Freedom Square last Thursday during the Walk for Peace, a rally marking the second anniversary of Governor Lawal’s “rescue administration”, sent a clear message: his popularity remains undiminished. Two years after his resounding victory at the polls and his emergence as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Zamfara State, the people are still solidly behind him.

The 2023 political upset still haunts some opposition members in Zamfara. Their rhetoric, marked by denial and disbelief, suggests they are yet to recover from the shock of that election, when a ‘political amateur’ and seasoned banker with theoretical knowledge of governance unseated a powerful incumbent. That incumbent was backed by nearly all former governors and the elite class with deep financial reserves and extensive political machinery.

The jubilant scenes during the anniversary celebrations suggest one thing: kwalliya ta biya kuɗin sabulu (the beauty justifies the cost of the make-up). The Governor’s rising popularity, both before and during his tenure, is largely due to his visible sincerity, people-centred policies, and commitment to rebuilding Zamfara, not for personal gain but for collective progress.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In just two years, Governor Lawal has transformed Zamfara into a vast construction site, while simultaneously introducing critical institutional reforms. He has demonstrated an unwavering focus despite attempts by political saboteurs to distract or derail his mission. At the heart of his administration’s priorities lies the urgent task of tackling insecurity, a menace that threatens the very fabric of the state.

Out of foresight and resolve, he established a State Security Trust Fund and a local security outfit known as Askarawa, complementing the efforts of conventional security agencies. Recently, the government distributed 140 operational vehicles to enhance the efficiency of these agencies. Regular logistical support is also provided to ensure seamless daily operations.

In the education sector, the administration is currently constructing or rehabilitating over 400 schools across the state. This includes three completed Integrated Qur’anic Schools, one in each senatorial zone, designed to modernise the Almajiri education system. The Governor has also cleared longstanding debts owed to WAEC and NECO by previous administrations, and is in the process of recruiting over 500 new teachers to fill the manpower gap in public schools.

The health sector has not been neglected. General hospitals in Maradun, Nasarawa Burkullu, Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Maru and others have been reconstructed and are now fully operational. The Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau is undergoing a comprehensive remodelling to serve as a modern tertiary health facility. Notably, for the first time in the history of Zamfara, a CT scan and other advanced diagnostic machines have been installed in a public hospital, relieving patients of the need to travel to Sokoto, Zaria, Kano, or further afield for specialised care.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara Urban Renewal Project is gradually redefining the face of the state. Gusau, the state capital, is shedding its image as a glorified local government headquarters and evolving into a proper city. Infrastructure is being overhauled, and the long-awaited Zamfara International Airport is nearing completion—expected to unlock new economic opportunities by connecting the state to the international community.

Governor Lawal has also righted long-standing injustices. For thirteen years, retirees were denied their gratuities, some tragically passing away without receiving their entitlements. Now, under Governor Lawal, the state has cleared the entire ₦13.6 billion owed.

In addition, his administration settled a three-month salary backlog inherited from his predecessor, and successfully implemented a new minimum wage structure—₦30,000 and ₦70,000, respectively—up from the paltry ₦7,000 previously in place.

Remarkably, all these achievements have been realised without increasing Zamfara’s debt profile, despite inheriting an almost empty treasury.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the Governor’s approval ratings remain high. His achievements are not merely symbolic, they are visible, measurable, and impactful. The opposition’s hope that his popularity would fade after the “honeymoon period” has proven to be wishful thinking.

Indeed, the honeymoon is far from over. Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment to inclusive governance, infrastructure development, and institutional reform will continue to deepen his relationship with the people of Zamfara—and deliver democratic dividends not just to the elite, but to all citizens of the state.

Suleman Ahmad Tudu,

Senior Special Assistant (Media),

Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government wrote from Gusau.

He can be reached through:

📧 [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

