Borno State is in mourning over the tragic death of eight Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Tuesday along the Dikwa-Marte road.

CJTF is a security volunteer outfit supporting the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency in the North-east region.

The brave volunteers were trying to retrieve the body of a colleague killed in an encounter between insurgents and the Nigerian Army in Marte Local Government Area when the device exploded on them.

Borno residents have always commended the vigilante groups for their role and sacrifices in the fight against the insurgency.

Many have paid tributes to the fallen volunteers.

“I grew up together with Abba. Even though we went our separate ways after he became very stubborn, he later grew into a courageous and reliable man. Just yesterday we met and chatted. May the soul of Baba rest in peace,” Abubakar Dodo said about one of the victims.

Mr Dodo was among hundreds of Borno residents who paid their last respects at the burial rites of the victims.

“Alhamdulillah, the gathering is enough to confirm they died as heroes. We pray that God will see their sacrifices and forgive them,” Musa Inuwa, another resident, said.

Many others have shared their condolences on social media.

According to a Daily Trust report, between 2012 and 2025, over 1,773 members of the CJTF were killed fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the entire Northeast.

The Insurgents, believed to have been degraded, recently renewed attacks on Borno communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported recently how 12 communities were attacked within three weeks.

Governor offers support

Governor Babagana Zulum has described the deceases as heroes whose memories will remain in the hearts of Borno forever.

He also offered support to their bereaved families.

Mr Zulum, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the fallen heroes in the Fezzan ward of the Maiduguri metropolis.

The governor pledged a scholarship for the children of the deceased CJTF members or their family members.

“I want to announce an initial assistance of N5 million to be given to each of the families to take care of their immediate needs,” Governor Zulum stated during his visit.

He described the fallen CJTF members as “martyrs who made ultimate sacrifices in defence of their communities.”

Governor Zulum was accompanied on his sympathy visit by a delegation of government officials, including the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira; APC state chairman, Bello Ayuba; and the Permanent Secretary of Government House, Mustapha Busuguma.

The governor’s swift response underscores the state government’s recognition of the invaluable role played by the CJTF in securing Borno.

