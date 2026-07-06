Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bukky Wright on Saturday premiered The Return of Omotara Johnson, the long-awaited sequel to her 2008 Yoruba crime drama, marking the franchise’s return to cinemas 15 years after the original captivated audiences.

The Lagos premiere, held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki ahead of the film’s nationwide release on 10 July, attracted a star-studded audience of actors, musicians, business leaders, royalty and political figures.

Among those in attendance were Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide Kosoko, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Eniola Badmus, Bolaji Ogunmola and Bianca Ugowanne.

Celebrity fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, rapper Zlatan, singer Reekado Banks, transport union leader MC Oluomo, socialite IBD Dende, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Egbaland, Balogun Lai Labode, Parallax Bank Managing Director Olufemi Bakre, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, and Ovation International publisher Dele Momodu were also present.

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Ms Wright, who arrived with her son, received a warm ovation from guests and thanked those who supported the project from its conception to completion.

The Return of Omotara Johnson

The Return of Omotara Johnson marks Wright’s return to film production and revisits one of the Yoruba-language films that cemented her status as a leading actress in Nollywood in the late 2000s.

Ahead of the sequel’s release, she uploaded the first two Omotara Johnson films to her YouTube channel, introducing the franchise to a new generation of viewers while reconnecting longtime fans with the story.

Released in 2008, the original film followed Omotara Johnson, a fearless but morally conflicted woman whose life was shaped by crime, betrayal and violent confrontations. The character became one of the most memorable female antiheroes in contemporary Yoruba cinema.

The sequel picks up 15 years later. Having left her criminal past behind to raise her son, Omotara is forced back into a life she thought she had escaped after he becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. As old enemies return and long-buried secrets resurface, she must confront unfinished battles while protecting her family.

The film explores themes of redemption, motherhood, loyalty, legacy and the consequences of past decisions.

It features an ensemble cast including Bukky Wright, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Ali Nuhu and Chidi Mokeme. According to the producers, post-production was completed in the United Kingdom to enhance the film’s technical quality.

Before the Lagos premiere, the film had a special screening in Abuja on 28 June as part of the activities leading to its nationwide cinema release.