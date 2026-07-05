Nollywood actor Olakunle Fawole has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, actress Yvonne Jegede, stating that although he no longer loves her romantically, he would still risk his life to protect her.

The actor made the remarks during an episode of With Chude, hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, released on Saturday, in which he reflected on his failed marriage, relationships, and his approach to forgiveness.

Mr Fawole, the son of the late veteran actress Bukky Ajayi, insisted that despite the collapse of his marriage, he harbours no resentment towards his former wife.

“I had a girlfriend once, but it didn’t work,” he said when asked about his past relationship.

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Friendly exes

Explaining why the relationship ended, he added, “I think we’re just on different planes. I’d rather be the one to say, ‘Everything was my fault,’ so to speak. I don’t like the enmity of things.”

The actor said he dislikes ending relationships on bitter terms, noting that he would never ignore someone he once loved if they crossed paths. “I don’t want to see somebody that I used to be with down the street, and I turn my face away,” he said.

Mr Fawole and Ms Jegede, both prominent Nollywood actors, married in a traditional ceremony in February 2017 after several years of friendship. Their union produced a son, Xavier, born in 2018. However, barely two years after their wedding, the marriage collapsed.

In March 2019, Ms Jegede publicly confirmed that the couple had separated, revealing in an interview that they had stopped living together while she was only a few months pregnant. She disclosed that their marital problems began during the early stages of her pregnancy and eventually became irreconcilable.

No more love

Asked directly whether he still loved Ms Jegede, the actor replied, “No.”

However, he quickly clarified that the end of their romantic relationship had not diminished his sense of responsibility towards her. “Yes, she’s the mother of my son,” he said.

Illustrating how strongly he feels about protecting her, Mr Fawole added, “If I’m somewhere, and she’s in trouble; somebody is doing something, I’ll try my best to kill the person.”

When Mr Jideonwo asked whether that was because he wanted to protect her, the actor answered affirmatively. “Yes… because she’s the mother of my child,” he said.

While maintaining that his romantic feelings for Ms Jegede have faded, Mr Fawole said their shared responsibility as parents remains paramount, stressing that she will always deserve his protection because of the bond they share through their son.

Financial strain, emotional neglect

In June 2024, while appearing on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the actress said financial imbalance and emotional incompatibility contributed significantly to the breakdown of the union.

She claimed she was the family’s primary breadwinner. She alleged that Mr Fawole became uncomfortable with her playful manner of speaking after they got married, despite having accepted it throughout their relationship. “I was bringing more of the money,” she said, adding that she has continued to raise their son largely on her own since the separation.

Love story

The love story between Ms Jegede and Mr Fawole was once regarded as one of Nollywood’s most enduring friendships that blossomed into marriage before ending in a widely publicised separation.

Ms Jegede first met Mr Fawole, son of the late veteran actress Bukky Ajayi, whom she has often described as her role model, during her frequent visits to the screen legend’s home in Lagos. Their acquaintance gradually evolved into a close friendship that lasted about 14 years before either considered a romantic relationship.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast in June 2024, Ms Jegede revealed that throughout their years as friends, she confided in Mr Fawole about her relationships and the romantic advances she received from other men, a level of openness she said strengthened their bond.

For years, the pair kept their relationship out of the public eye until 25 August 2016, when Mr Fawole proposed to the actress at her birthday celebration, confirming long-standing speculation about their closeness.

Months later, during a joint appearance on Africa Magic’s Jara programme, the couple spoke candidly about their relationship. Ms Jegede disclosed that she realised Mr Fawole would become her husband about five months before his proposal.

Mr Fawole, on his part, said he had always believed Ms Jegede would become his wife because of her authenticity, shared sense of humour and the unique connection they enjoyed. Their chemistry was evident during the programme, where they participated in couple-themed games and answered several questions in remarkable agreement.

Seven months after their engagement, the couple celebrated their traditional wedding on 4 February 2017 in Surulere, Lagos, in the presence of family members, friends and several Nollywood celebrities. They formalised their union with a court wedding four days later, on 8 February 2017.

Following the traditional ceremony, Ms Jegede described their marriage as “beautiful” in an Instagram post, writing that she had never met anyone quite like Abounce. The couple also marked their first wedding anniversary in February 2018 with heartfelt tributes to each other on social media.

Later that year, in November 2018, they welcomed their only child, a son, Xavier, a milestone many believed had further strengthened their marriage.

However, the fairytale proved short-lived. Within months of their son’s birth, cracks began to emerge in the relationship, culminating in their separation in 2019 after less than two years of marriage. Since then, both actors have spoken publicly about the challenges that led to the collapse of their union, while maintaining their commitment to co-parenting their son.