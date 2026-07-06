President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s firm resolve to deploy emerging technologies to crush contemporary security threats and protect the lives of all Nigerians.

The administration, he noted, is fervently driving the modernisation of the nation’s Armed Forces by investing in modern hardware and building the capacity of military personnel to improve their operational planning and combat readiness.

The president stated this on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during the Grand Finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2026/African Land Forces Forum (ALFF), with the theme, “Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army.”

Speaking at the Liberation Stadium (Yakubu Gowon Stadium), venue of the maiden dual annual event organised by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the ALFF, the Nigerian leader, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, vowed to end insecurity in Nigeria through intelligence-driven and technology-enabled operations.

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“My administration is firmly committed to countering contemporary threats through the adoption of emerging technologies and the building of capacity across all battle spaces, thereby improving operational planning and combat readiness,” he declared.

President Tinubu also identified focused and sustained research and development efforts as part of his administration’s strategy to advance technologies and strengthen home-grown innovations.

To gather fresh momentum for local production of military hardware and creation of skilled employment, he said the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), coupled with the kind of partnership that is represented by the ALFF, stand at his administration’s ambition to build “the confidence that flows from a nation able to arm itself.”

The president noted that though successive governments had tried to revamp DICON, his administration is bent on actulising it in order to modernise the nation’s army “to enhance its capacity to meet contemporary security challenges.”

Describing the establishment of the ALFF as a welcome development, he commended the Great Minds Event Management for it efforts to amplify Nigeria’s leadership in defence diplomacy and to enhance Nigerian Army’s “operational capabilities through shared expertise,” as well as the company’s “vision to advance security solutions and to drive economic opportunities.”

The Nigerian leader showered praises on the nation’s armed forces, describing them as “a model of selfless service to the people and a source of pride across the African continent.

“Their devotion to neutralising threats in this part of the world extends beyond our borders. It becomes a real contribution to global security, peace, and stability,” he added.

For the soldiers who gave their lives to keep Nigeria as one, the president assured that “their sacrifices will not be in vain, and their families will not be forgotten,” just a he said, “Their courage lives in the freedom we breathe, and the families they left behind remain a sacred responsibility of this nation.”

President Tinubu lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, as well as Great Minds Event Management for the vision and steady leadership that made the maiden twin event a reality, saying the collaboration “has achieved its objectives of fostering regional and global cooperation, innovation, and strategic dialogue in defence and security” across Africa.

Earlier, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said the event was significant to the government and people of Rivers State because it signifies peace and normalcy in the state as against all the stories that have been told about the people and the area.

He paid glowing tributes to the leadership and personnel of the Nigerian Army, urging the current administration to do more in improving the welfare and wellbeing of personnel.

For his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Mr Shaibu, a lieutenant general, said the Nigerian Army remains steadfast in the discharge of its mandate of defending the nation’s territorial integrity and safeguarding the wellbeing of Nigerians which is in line with the theme of the 2026 celebration.

Drawing attention to the contemporary security environment and challenges faced by security agencies, the army chief noted that though the trend was redefining the force’s operational strategies, the efforts of officers and men across all theatres of operation was an enduring legacy of current the management under his watch.

He said the nation and the leadership of the armed forces remain eternally grateful to the officers amd men of the army and other arms of the armed forces for their efforts and sacrifices in defending the nation at all times.

He expressed the gratitude of the Nigerian Army to the president for his support to the service and pledged the unwavering loyalty of the men and officers to the President at all times.

The highpoint of the ocassion was the presentation of the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Awards, demonstration and displays by various units and formations of the army, among others.

Also present at the event were former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; some members of the National Assembly; Deputy Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi; Rivers State, Ngozi Odu; Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Ahmadu; Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, former service chiefs, and senior military officers, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

6th July, 2026