Nigeria’s entertainment industry has become one of the country’s most influential creative sectors, producing globally recognised talents, large-scale events and rapidly growing youth-driven brands.

However, behind the glamour and viral moments lies an industry constantly battling funding challenges, changing audience behaviour and the pressure to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive space.

For entertainment executive and event producer Itoto Emmanuel, sustainable growth in the industry requires far more than hype or popularity.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he speaks about his journey from organising small-scale events in Benin City to building a growing creative and experiential brand, while reflecting on the importance of structure, innovation, consistency and long-term vision in the entertainment business.

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He said: “My journey into the entertainment industry started from a deep passion for creativity, youth engagement, and building impactful experiences. I began in Benin City, where I started organising small-scale events, campus activities, and community entertainment projects. At the time, the goal was to create memorable experiences and provide platforms for young talents to express themselves.

“Over time, consistency, relationships, and a strong understanding of audience engagement helped me grow organically within the industry. What began as passion-driven projects gradually evolved into a professional brand and eventually led to the establishment of The Engraced Mindset Company Ltd and Engraced Events and Entertainment.”

Journey

Mr Emmanuel explained that breaking into the entertainment industry from Benin City gave him a grassroots perspective of the sector.

He added that it helped him understand the realities of starting from the ground up, with limited resources and a relatively small audience.

He said the experience played a significant role in shaping his outlook, teaching him the value of structure, professionalism, relationship management and adaptability within the industry.

“It also helped me understand that talent alone is not enough in this industry; vision, execution, and the ability to build sustainable systems are equally important.

Working with top talents over the years has also reinforced the importance of collaboration and innovation.

“The entertainment industry is constantly evolving, so staying relevant requires continuous learning, creativity, and understanding audience behaviour.”

Challenges

When asked about the challenges he has faced since entering the industry, Mr Emmanuel said one of the key issues has been balancing growth with maintaining quality and consistency.

Despite these difficulties, he noted that his experience has taught him that effective leadership demands patience, adaptability, and the ability to stay focused even in challenging times.

He noted, “The entertainment industry is highly demanding and very dynamic, so there is constant pressure to innovate, deliver excellence, and stay ahead of trends. Another challenge has been funding and logistics, especially when executing large-scale projects.

“Producing events at a high standard requires significant coordination, planning, workforce, and resources.

There have also been moments where we had to navigate uncertainty, changing market realities, and the general unpredictability that comes with the entertainment business.”

According to him, each challenge has played a role in the company’s growth, strengthening its resilience and sharpening its strategic direction as a brand.

Engraced Mindset

Mr Emmanuel stressed that his companies, The Engraced Mindset Company Ltd and Engraced Events and Entertainment, were established with a wider vision centred on creativity, youth empowerment, media, and brand development.

He further noted that the organisations are widely recognised for their work in events and entertainment production.

Mr Emmanuel added that they are also involved in several other initiatives aimed at strengthening and improving the broader industry.

“We are involved in projects such as campus tours, talent discovery initiatives, youth-focused empowerment programs, media and content production, brand activations, and experiential marketing campaigns. We also work on initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, networking, and creative development among young people.

“And we also run an E-ticketing platform. Our goal is to build a platform that not only entertains but also educates, inspires, and creates opportunities. We believe entertainment can be a tool for impact, social connection, and economic empowerment,” said Mr Emmanuel.