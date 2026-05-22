The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee in Kwara State has assured party members of a “free, fair and transparent” exercise.

The primary election is being held on Friday across the state’s 16 local government areas.

The chairman of the committee, Musiliu Obanikoro, said voting materials would be distributed before Jumat prayers, while voting would commence simultaneously after the prayers across all councils.

“The committee is fully prepared to conduct the exercise in strict compliance with the directives of the APC National Headquarters and in accordance with established party guidelines,” Mr Obanikoro said in a statement issued on Friday.

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He said the committee had already met with the contestants at the APC state secretariat in Ilorin to brief them on the electoral process and address concerns raised ahead of the exercise.

“The engagement also provided an opportunity to address concerns raised by aspirants, ensuring an inclusive and transparent process,” he said.

Mr Obanikoro added that although efforts were made to achieve consensus among aspirants, the committee remained prepared to conduct a credible election if no agreement was reached.

He stressed that the committee remained “the only body duly authorised by the party and relevant laws to conduct, conclude and report on the primary election.”

The latest assurance followed the postponement of the primary from Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday that the APC shifted the exercise after tension and disruption at the party secretariat in Ilorin.

Suspected political thugs had reportedly besieged the secretariat during the accreditation and coordination process for the primary election.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that groups of young men believed to be loyal to an aspirant, Abdulfatai Seriki-Gambari, blocked parts of the premises while chanting slogans in his support.

Videos circulating online showed some of the youths chanting in Yoruba, “No Seriki-Gambari, no vote,” as tension mounted around the venue.

The situation reportedly caused panic among delegates and party officials, while security personnel from the police and the State Security Service were later deployed to restore order.

Mr Obanikoro, who was appointed by the APC national leadership to supervise the exercise, was also reportedly unable to leave the premises briefly during the disruption.

The governorship contest has generated intense political tension within the Kwara APC in recent weeks following Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s endorsement of Mr Seriki-Gambari as his preferred successor.

The governor had, in a statement issued on 19 May, urged party members and leaders to support Mr Seriki-Gambari for “cohesion, unity, and continuous success of the party.”

The endorsement came amid disagreement among party stakeholders and governorship aspirants over succession arrangements ahead of the 2027 election.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 16 aspirants purchased nomination forms for the APC governorship primary, while several aspirants boycotted a strategic meeting convened by Governor AbdulRazaq over concerns about an alleged attempt to impose a consensus candidate.

The crisis deepened further after the APC screening committee cleared only 53 out of 158 aspirants for the State House of Assembly primary elections, disqualifying 105 aspirants and triggering complaints within the party.