A non-governmental organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Nigeria, has called for stronger action to address period stigma and poor access to menstrual hygiene products, warning that the challenges continue to keep many girls out of school.

The organisation made the call ahead of this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally every 28 May to promote awareness about menstrual health and hygiene.

This year’s campaign theme, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,” focuses on improving access to menstrual products, health services and menstrual health information, while tackling stigma and discrimination linked to menstruation.

Menstrual stigma persists

The call comes amid growing concerns over menstrual health challenges affecting girls and women across Nigeria, particularly in low-income communities where sanitary products remain unaffordable for many families.

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In 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported how stigma, poverty and entrenched cultural taboos continue to deepen Nigeria’s menstrual health crisis, with experts warning that many girls still face shame, discrimination and misinformation during menstruation.

The report also highlighted how poor menstrual hygiene support contributes to school absenteeism among girls, especially in communities lacking clean water, sanitation facilities and access to affordable sanitary products.

Nasarawa programme

As part of activities marking the day, AHF Nigeria said it would hold a menstrual health awareness programme on 25 May in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The programme, expected to be held at Victory Baptist School, Daddin-Kowa, will bring together students from different secondary schools, government officials and civil society groups working on gender and HIV-related issues.

According to the organisation, participants will receive menstrual health education and sanitary products aimed at helping girls manage their periods safely and with dignity.

About 150 participants are expected at the event, with each receiving a two-month supply of sanitary towels and other support materials.

‘Not a luxury’

Speaking ahead of the event, the AHF Africa Bureau Chief, Martin Matabishi, said millions of girls and women across Africa still lack access to basic menstrual products and safe sanitation facilities.

“Across Africa, too many women and girls still lack access to basic menstrual products and safe facilities, forcing them to miss school, risk their health, or turn to unsafe coping strategies,” he said.

He described menstrual health as a fundamental part of public health and HIV/STI prevention.

Globally, nearly two billion people menstruate, while an estimated 500 million experience period poverty, according to figures cited by the organisation.

Also speaking, the AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director, Echey Ijezie, said inadequate access to menstrual products and reproductive health information continues to affect millions globally.

According to him, the situation limits many girls’ ability to manage their health safely and with dignity.