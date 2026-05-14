Lagos is set to host the maiden edition of the Lagos Entertainment Association Games and Awards (LEAGA) in September 2026, promising to be a landmark fusion of sports, entertainment, culture, and networking.

LEAGA, endorsed by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), is conceived as an annual platform to promote friendship, wellness, unity, and collaboration within the entertainment industry through sporting and recreational activities outside the rigours of entertainment and creative business.

Highlights

The event will feature male and female competitions in football, basketball, athletics, table tennis, tennis, relay races, draughts, ayo olopon, dance, and fitness challenges, bringing together musicians, actors, comedians, DJs, media personalities, and other critical stakeholders in the creative sector.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, says the initiative aligns with Lagos State’s vision of using sports and recreation to engage youth.

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Moreover, Mr Fatodu explained that the event will be an opportunity to create and foster a fresh Lagos lifestyle blend of sports and entertainment.

“We commend the organisers of LEAGA for their contribution to sports development and promotion. The initiative aligns with Lagos State’s vision of using sports and recreation as tools for youth engagement and social development,” the director general said.

Rationale

Speaking on the initiative, the Lead Convener of LEAGA, Muyiwa Osinaike, said the project was created to deepen bonding and healthy interactions among the entertainment, creative, MDAs, and businesses in the Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy sectors.

“LEAGA desires to promote friendship and bonding through recreational and sporting activities. Our greater vision is to support and promote “Sportainment in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa, and globally,” Mr Osnaike said.

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The inaugural edition is dedicated to notable icons, including former Super Eagles star Segun Odegbami, Professor Lazarus Ekwueme, Wole Soyinka, Pa Bruce Onabrakpeya, and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

The event will culminate in a grand Awards and Gala Night celebrating outstanding contributions to the entertainment and creative industries.