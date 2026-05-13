TVC Entertainment, a Lagos-based television channel owned by TVC Communications, has launched “Quick Kash”, a new money game show.

The programme, anchored by Edgar Eriakha, airs every Monday and Friday from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm and offers a top prize of N500,000.

Since its debut, the show has kept viewers engaged and rewarded four Nigerians with cash prizes, including a winner on its very first episode.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Eriakha said he did not stumble into the role of host.

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Instead, he said he secured the position after attending an audition, following an invitation from the producer who had previously noticed his energy on “Wake Up Nigeria.”

Quick Kash

Speaking on what happens once contestants enter the programme, he said they are briefed on the three rounds, the rules, and what is expected of them.

He described recording days as intense, but explained that the rules are repeatedly reinforced during commercial breaks between rounds.

According to him, nothing is left to chance, as the format, though seemingly simple, is carefully structured to avoid any confusion.

“Round one is Lucky Numbers, contestants pick three numbers between 01 and 49 and match them against the captain’s selection for up to 30,000 naira.

“Round two is the mystery category round: general knowledge, entertainment and fun, and brain teasers, where the fastest buzzer within 15 seconds wins 20,000 naira per correct answer. Then comes the jackpot round. One question. One chance. 500,000 naira,” he noted.

Winner

Additionally, the podcast host said the jackpot dropped in the very first episode, and he felt excited, shocked, and happy all at once.

He also noted that not every memorable moment on the show came from winning, recalling how a contestant once appeared just a day after losing her mother.

“It was the best possible debut the show could have had—proof, from day one, that Quick Kash was not just promising prize money. It was delivering it. She came anyway, faced the questions, and competed.

“In a show built around the excitement of potential winnings, she was a reminder of something quieter and more human, that showing up, on the hardest days, is its own kind of courage.”

The show

Furthermore, the alumnus of the University of Lagos noted that once a contestant misses the jackpot question, the show ends.

He then reveals the correct answer and commends the contestant for how far they have come.

“It is a moment that requires as much skill from the host as the winning moments, finding the right tone between acknowledging the loss and celebrating the effort,” said Mr Eriakha.

He explained how aspiring contestants could get on the programme, saying: “If you are reading this and thinking you could take that jackpot, you probably could.