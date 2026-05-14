Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election, triggering an early political confrontation with Governor Nasir Idris over insecurity, governance, and the state’s economic direction.

Mr Malami, who is being prosecuted by federal authorities for alleged corruption, recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He declared his governorship bid while sharply criticising the Idris administration, accusing it of worsening insecurity, deepening poverty, and mismanaging public resources.

In a statement dated May 10, Mr Malami said the Kebbi government’s reaction to his declaration reflected panic rather than confidence.

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He alleged that the state continues to suffer from alarming rates of out-of-school children, multidimensional poverty, malnutrition, and rural insecurity despite increased federal allocations following the removal of fuel subsidies.

“The people of Kebbi State — farmers who have abandoned their lands, mothers who have lost children to malnutrition, and youths without jobs — will ultimately judge the government’s performance,” Mr Malami said.

He added that his governorship ambition was aimed at restoring security, rebuilding public education, improving healthcare delivery, reviving agriculture, and strengthening governance.

Kebbi government fires back

The state government, however, dismissed Mr Malami’s criticisms, describing his candidacy as politically opportunistic.

In a rebuttal issued by Governor Idris’ Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, the administration accused the former minister of attempting to distance himself from the failures of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, in which he served for eight years.

The statement described Mr Malami as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” arguing that many of the security and governance challenges he now condemns worsened during his tenure in federal office.

“People like him, who held sway in Abuja until three years ago, bear direct responsibility for many of the problems afflicting not just Kebbi State, but Nigeria at large,” the government said.

The state government also defended Governor Idris’ record, citing investments in school construction, teacher recruitment, healthcare infrastructure, and security interventions.

Early Battle for 2027

Mr Malami’s move introduces a potentially significant opposition challenge in Kebbi politics, which has long been dominated by the APC.

Political observers say the public exchange signals an early start to the 2027 governorship contest and may reshape political alliances in the state.

Analysts note that security, poverty alleviation, and the utilisation of increased federal allocations will likely become central campaign issues as both sides seek to shape public opinion ahead of party primaries.

While Governor Idris’ administration maintains that it is correcting inherited failures, Mr Malami insists Kebbi requires new leadership.

With less than a year to the election, this early clash signals the beginning of what promises to be one of northwestern Nigeria’s most fiercely contested governorship races.