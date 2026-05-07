The Hisbah Command in Katagum Zone of Bauchi State has arrested seven men allegedly linked to a group identified as the Wuddadu group in Azare, the headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area.

The Zonal Commander of Hisbah in the area, Ridwan Khairan, confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were detained over alleged involvement in wife swapping, Tribune newspaper reported on Thursday.

Mr Khairan said the development sparked concerns about morality and social values, noting that authorities arrested the suspects following complaints from residents and information from insiders within the group.

He alleged that the men engaged in the exchange of their wives for several days under the guise of temporary marriages.

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According to him, the Hisbah enforcement unit, popularly known as “Operation Ko Ba Kobo,” carried out the raid that led to the arrest of the seven suspects at their hideout within the city.

Islamic teachings

He further stated that the practice of men exchanging their wives for marital and sexual relationships contravenes Islamic teachings.

Mr Khairan said the suspects admitted to organising the arrangement and attempted to defend it by claiming that one of the members had a dream endorsing the practice.

He dismissed the justification, stressing that Islamic law only recognises marriages that are properly conducted and witnessed.

Mr Khairan warned that the act constitutes adultery and moral misconduct, urging residents to avoid practices that conflict with religious principles.

He reiterated that Hisbah would not condone such behaviour and commended the people of Azare for their support and cooperation, particularly members of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’a Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) and the Guddiri Youths Forum, for helping to uphold peace and moral values within the community.

Counselling

However, the group’s leader, Sagir Bashir, responded to the arrest by saying that members had been repeatedly warned against engaging in such conduct.

He noted that the group spent more than two years cautioning and advising members about the behaviour, but said some individuals allegedly continued it in secret.

According to him, the group reported the matter to the Hisbah authorities to safeguard the community’s moral values.

He added that the group had previously handled a similar case before it resurfaced.

Mr Bashir also clarified that the conduct did not reflect the group’s teachings, insisting that those involved acted on misguided personal views.

He warned that any member who continued with such behaviour faced expulsion.

Regret

Meanwhile, one of the suspects told Hisba officials that he became involved in the act after experiencing recurring dreams which he claimed made him believe the practice was acceptable.

However, the authorities rejected the explanation, describing it as unfounded and insisting that such conduct remains unacceptable under both religious and societal laws and would not be tolerated.

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The suspects’ wives said they took part in the act at their husbands’ instruction, who persuaded them that it was normal.

Both the husbands and their wives expressed regret over their actions, pleaded for leniency and promised not to engage in such behaviour again.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities considering further legal and corrective actions to prevent a recurrence and ensure compliance.