The Kano State Hisbah Board has cancelled the planned wedding between two popular TikTok content creators, Ashiru Idris, also known as Mai Wushirya, and Basira ‘Yar Guda, following widespread criticism of a court order mandating their marriage, BBC Pidgin reports.

The cancellation came a week after a magistrate court in Kano directed the Hisbah Board to facilitate the union within 60 days.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the court’s decision followed the duo’s admission that they were romantically involved and had posted videos of themselves cuddling and kissing, acts that local authorities described as “indecent” and “immoral.”

The Hisbah Board earlier announced preparations for the marriage in compliance with the court directive.

Background

The controversy began after videos of Mai Wushirya and Yar Guda showing public displays of affection went viral.

The Kano State Film and Censorship Board deemed the clips “indecent,” prompting charges of producing obscene content under the state’s Sharia-influenced moral laws.

The Hisbah Board initially saw marriage as a moral resolution.

The Commander General of Hisbah, Aminu Daurawa, said the board had invited both families to participate. He said the groom’s relatives responded positively, while the bride’s family from Zamfara State was awaiting consent.

Mr Daurawa added that medical and drug tests were to be conducted as required by Kano State law and that a volunteer had donated ₦250,000 as the bride price.

Criticism and reversal

The court’s order, which gained national attention, drew sharp criticism from the Nigerian Bar Association, which described it as a violation of the individuals’ fundamental rights and a form of forced marriage.

This newspaper reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the Kano magistrate court’s decision compelling the two TikTokers to marry, describing it as unconstitutional and an affront to personal liberty.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NBA President, Afam Osigwe, said the order undermined the rule of law and violated the parties’ fundamental rights to freedom of association and personal choice.

“No court in Nigeria has the power to compel two adults to marry each other. Such an order is unconstitutional, void, and a dangerous precedent that must not stand,” Mr Osigwe said.

The NBA called on the Kano State judiciary to review the case and uphold the constitutional rights of all parties involved.

U-turn

Responding to the backlash, the Deputy Commander of Hisbah, Mujahedeen Aminuddeen, confirmed that the board had suspended the marriage plans. He said the decision followed findings that the relationship between the TikTokers was not genuine but a strategy to avoid legal punishment.

“We discovered that the proposed marriage was not genuine but meant to escape legal issues. So, we cancelled it to prevent future problems,” Mr Aminuddeen said.

He added that although both parties had undergone medical tests, the process was discontinued, and the matter might be returned to court for further clarification.