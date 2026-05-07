Veteran actor Dele Odule has opened up on a deeply personal and emotional chapter of his life that led him to price his own casket.

Speaking during an interview on Feelright TV, which went viral on Wednesday, Odule said he made the decision during a difficult period.

Recounting the experience, the 64-year-old said: “I had priced my own casket before, when things were not going well for me, and I was in a state of hopelessness. I did not want people at home to make fun of me. I priced the casket in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Everything turned upside down. I lost myself and did not believe there would be any breakthrough for me in the entertainment industry. The people who knew about it are still alive. Olaiya Igwe went there with me, and he was crying.”

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Lack of progress

The Ogun-born actor maintained that his actions were not driven by illness, but by what he described as a “lack of progress” in his career compared to his peers.

He said he felt discouraged after seeing his schoolmates achieve success while he remained stagnant.

“I was not sick; I just believed I could no longer succeed in the industry. I was fed up because most of my mates from teacher training college were doing far better than I was. Some had become captains and majors, while I had nothing to show for my acting career, and I was afraid.

“I know Ijebu people can be harsh with words, and I felt that if I died and they brought my body home without a proper casket, they would insult my family and me. I went to the casket seller and told my people to contribute money so that, if I died, they would see me as someone important, even though I had not been successful in life”, he said.

Children and acting

The actor, known for his role in “Afonja” in 2002, said he would not allow his children to follow in his footsteps into the acting profession.

Odule stated that he wanted his children to be well educated and to pursue careers that are less demanding than acting.

He attributed this stance to his long years of experience in the industry, drawing from what he had seen and experienced since beginning his career in 1977.

The Mass Communication graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) said, “People often say Odunlade Adekola and Femi Adebayo are doing well, but if you ask them, they have their own stories to tell. Adebayo’s father spent a lot on him to become a lawyer, so why didn’t he choose theatre after secondary school? He would have seen a lot.

“Those who excel in the entertainment industry usually have strong academic backgrounds or other foundations before joining. Many of us who entered the theatre without formal education suffered. I cannot allow my children to act.”