Heineken Nigeria on Sunday launched a landmark experiential campaign in Lagos, introducing a hot air balloon showcase as part of its multi-day House Experience, a fan-driven event designed to combine sport, entertainment and lifestyle engagement.

The activation, held at Ilubirin in Lagos, runs from 5 to 9 May 2026, with some pre-event build-up activities beginning earlier in the week.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Nigerian market, the experience centres on branded hot air balloon rides offering elevated views of the Lagos skyline, including parts of Eko Atlantic, alongside a curated programme of live sports screenings, music and social activities.

Hot air balloon experience

At the heart of the event is the hot-air balloon attraction, which has drawn widespread public attention both on-site and on social media. Two balloons are deployed for the experience, with a capacity for approximately 12 persons per ride.

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PREMIUM TIMES witnessed participants boarding a tethered hot air balloon that rises gently into the air while remaining securely anchored to the ground, offering panoramic views of the Lagos skyline before descending after a few minutes.

The spectacle of the balloon flights in the city has become a defining visual of the campaign. Organisers have also indicated that hot air balloon operations are subject to weather conditions, in line with standard aviation safety protocols, while promoting responsible alcohol consumption throughout the event.

To participate in the balloon experience, all participants must undergo an on-site medical screening to ensure they are fit to fly.

House experience, highlights

Meanwhile, the Heineken House Experience functions as a fan hub, aligning with major global sporting moments. Live screenings of UEFA Champions League fixtures and Formula One races, including the Miami Grand Prix, and other virtual reality games form a central part of the programming, attracting sports enthusiasts to a communal viewing environment.

In addition, the event featured live performances; comedy acts, including appearances by Nigerian comedian AY, singer Johnny Drille, host Darey Art Alade, and content creator Taaooma; and a range of lifestyle offerings designed to encourage social interaction and shared experiences.

Participation in the event is primarily registration-based, with access granted through prior sign-up and on-site verification.

Speaking during the opening, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, highlighted the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative consumer experiences that foster connection.

“The Heineken House Experience is especially meaningful to us because Nigerian consumers are true global trendsetters. Hosting this in Nigeria reflects both who Nigerians are and how important this market is to us. We wanted to deliver something exceptional, an experience that matches that energy and influence.

“That’s why we curated a full-scale lineup, from the Hot Air Balloon experience to Formula 1 racing moments and the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Our goal was to create something bold, immersive, and truly unforgettable for Nigerians,” said Mr Boidin.