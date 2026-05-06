When Nigerian Actress and film producer Uche Montana released Monica on YouTube on 7 March 2026, she probably didn’t envisage it garnering as much attention as it has.

Following the success of the first instalment, the sequel premiered on her YouTube platform, Uche Montana TV, on 2 May 2026.

Within days of release, the film surged past 11 million views, underlining its powerful connection with viewers and its growing status as one of the year’s most talked-about digital Nollywood releases.

Picking up from where the first film left off, Monica 2 continues the story of a selfless firstborn daughter who sacrificed her education, youth, and personal dreams to support her family, only to be met with ingratitude and emotional strain. The sequel expands on this narrative, delving deeper into the reality that resonates strongly with many African households.

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Plot

Monica opens with a dream, where the story’s protagonist, Monica, had a dream where she was about to be sent to Canada, finally a breath of relief from all her sufferings.

The story builds on the first instalment of the movie, about Monica, a selfless firstborn daughter: she dropped out of school, apprenticed as a tailor, hawked pap with her mother, and sacrificed her youth, education, and dreams to support her siblings and family.

Her efforts were met with disrespect, especially by her domineering mother (Blessing Onwukwe) and her entitled siblings, Bobo and Sharon. Chika (her sister) moved abroad, while betrayals and emotional neglect left Monica broken.

Monica 2 picks up with Monica having created some distance after she had almost committed suicide due to depression. She decides to rebuild herself, grow her tailoring business, upgrade her skills through fashion school training opportunities, and enter a stable romantic relationship (with her partner, played by Joseph Momodu).

While she thought she had succeeded in prioritising herself, her father’s declining health brings family pressures back. Her younger brother Bobo’s pregnant wife’s bills, and the ever-unending family problem from the same relatives who abandoned and disrespected her. Unfortunately, her father passed away, yet the burden of the burial arrangement fell on her.

But as Monica grapples with guilt, would she again give in to the temptation to relapse into the “saviour” role?

Performance

Uche Montana delivers a career-defining performance. Her portrayal of Monica is very relatable, as she once said her life experiences inspired the movie. She communicates volumes through restrained expressions; her character as Monica is very relatable, especially to breadwinners of families, first sons, and first daughters. It is a performance that anchors the film and compels audience empathy.

Blessing Onwukwe, as Mama Monica, is equally compelling. She embodies a complex antagonist shaped by cultural expectations and generational conditioning. Her character is infuriating yet painfully familiar, reflecting the deeply ingrained notion of firstborn sacrifice in many African households.

Onwukwe’s ability to oscillate between manipulation and denial adds depth to what could have been a one-dimensional role. She has quickly become the fans’ favourite, recently compared to the legendary Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G.

Review

In Monica 2, Uche Montana keeps things simple, and that is exactly what makes the film work. Rather than chase flashy scenes or dramatic visuals, the story stays close to home, focusing on everyday lived experiences that feel real, which gives an emotional connection with the characters.

The narrative sequence is not rushed, takes its time, allowing moments to breathe. You see the silence, the tension, the unspoken pain. It makes the story feel less like a movie and more like something everyone could relate to.

Although slow at first, it pays off in the end. The film builds gradually, showing how family pressure doesn’t come all at once; it piles up over time. By the second half, when everything begins to boil over, the emotional release feels natural and deserved.

Monica 2 tells a story many people know too well. It explores the heavy burden placed on firstborn children, the expectation to carry everyone else, often at the cost of their own dreams. Monica’s journey is about learning to say “enough” without losing herself completely.

The film also refreshingly handles the idea of boundaries. It shows that a forgiving family does not mean returning to the same toxic patterns. That message stands out in a culture where sacrifice is often praised without question. While the film touches on faith and timing, it quietly reminds viewers that change begins with personal choice.

Since its release on Uche Montana TV, the film has sparked conversations online, with many viewers sharing similar family experiences. That relatability is a big part of its success; it feels real because, for many, it is.

Monica 2 is a strong, emotional sequel that goes beyond mere storytelling. It keeps the pain of the first film but adds growth, strength, and a sense of hope. While it sometimes leans on familiar Nollywood drama, the performances’ honesty, especially from Uche Montana and Blessing Onwukwe, keep it grounded and believable. In the end, Monica 2 is not just about family struggles; it is about learning to choose yourself without guilt.

Verdict: 8/10

Monica is showing on Uche Montana TV on YouTube