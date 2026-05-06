A leading Nigerian niche fragrance retailer, Seinde Signature, has once again redefined the country’s luxury fragrance market with the launch of its latest concept store, further expanding its presence across 15 branches nationwide.

The new outlet, known as Lagos Senbar, was unveiled on Tuesday at Ikoyi Plaza in Lagos and introduces an immersive retail experience that merges perfumery with lifestyle and leisure. Positioned on the sixth floor of the exclusive complex, the space marks the brand’s second “Senbar” concept, following the earlier debut in Abuja.

Designed as more than a conventional fragrance store, the Lagos Senbar combines a high-end perfume showroom with a drinks bar and social lounge, offering what the company describes as a multi-sensory experience for customers.

Selling an experience

Speaking at the launch, the general manager of Seinde Signature, Oreoluwa Olusola, said the concept was created to deepen customer engagement with fragrances.

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“We are launching the Senbar in Lagos, the same concept of a bar within a store, where customers and lifestyle enthusiasts can experience fragrances through taste, with custom cocktFails tailored to match fragrances in the shop,” she said.

Founder of the brand, Olufemi Olusola, also highlighted the shift from traditional retail to experience-driven engagement.

“We don’t just sell perfume; we sell experience. The idea is for people to come in, interact, enjoy themselves, and naturally discover the fragrances. Most popular perfumes today are mass-produced and synthetic. We don’t sell based on brand names; we sell based on quality and experience,” Mr Olusola stated.

According to him, the layout is deliberately designed to remove the pressure to purchase, allowing visitors to explore the space freely.

“You could come with your friend, have a drink, watch a game, and leave. You don’t have to buy perfume. But once you smell it and sample it, it stays with you, and you’ll likely come back,” the founder explained.

Scent-to-taste concept

A key highlight of the Senbar concept is its “scent-to-taste” innovation, which pairs fragrances with specially crafted cocktails and mocktails inspired by their scent profiles.

“We created a situation where you can taste your smell,” Olusola said.

A mixology consultant, Lola Marcus, at the launch, who partnered with Seinde to unveil its bar experience, noted that the drinks were carefully designed to mirror the notes of selected perfumes.

“We broke down the scent profiles and created cocktails to match them. It’s about building a full sensory journey, not just smell, but taste and emotion,” she explained.

The brand said the drink menu will be updated regularly to reflect new fragrance releases and evolving customer preferences.

Beyond its in-store experience, Seinde Signature is also exploring strategic partnerships to reach its target audience.

Mr Olusola disclosed that the company has collaborated with fitness brand iFitness, situating some outlets within gym locations.

“For someone paying for premium gym subscriptions, they are already our prospective customers. Even if just one per cent engages with our brand, that’s significant,” he said.

Seinde signature

Founded six years ago, Seinde Signature has grown rapidly, with over 15 branches across Nigeria, including in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The company specialises in niche fragrances, positioning itself away from mass-market perfume brands.

Mr Olusola added that the company sources its collection through international fragrance exhibitions and regularly reviews its offerings, discontinuing underperforming products.

Despite gaining international recognition, the founder acknowledged that awareness of niche perfumery in Nigeria is still under development.

“Outside Nigeria, they understand what we are doing. Here, many people are still discovering the difference. But we are building something long-term, a legacy,” he noted.

With the Lagos Senbar launch, Seinde Signature aims to redefine luxury retail by merging scent, taste, and social experience, positioning itself as a leading player in experiential perfumery across the continent.