The 9th edition of the GTCO Food & Drink Festival, an annual culinary event organised by Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) to promote small businesses and foster enterprise, concluded in Lagos State.

The festival, themed “Everything Food and Drink”, held at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos, from 1-3 May.

The event featured over 204 free retail stalls, while international culinary experts showcased the rich diversity and creativity of food culture.

French chef Jean-Baptiste Ascione and Indian chef Arbinder Dugal, alongside others, brought a rich mix of global flavours to the festival, drawing large crowds eager to experience diverse cuisines.

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The event blended international techniques with local tastes, reinforcing its reputation as a leading platform for culinary exchange and innovation in Nigeria.

During his masterclass, Mr Dugal took attendees through the dum pukht biryani experience, while Mr Ascione delivered a session that many participants described as exceptional.

Masterclasses

Pitmaster Dominique Leach delivered a high-energy masterclass on American soul food and BBQ, leaving attendees impressed by the flavours and describing the session as a truly memorable experience.

In her session, Southern chef Jennifer Hill Booker brought a revival of classic Southern brunch to life, celebrating its rich heritage and comforting appeal.

Japanese chef Taiji Maruyama led an engaging masterclass on “Dashi” and “Umami”, exploring the essential building blocks of Japanese cuisine in an unforgettable session.

Chef Saul Montiel showcased Mexican cuisine at its finest, combining bold flavours with interactive tastings that gave the audience a full sensory experience.

Pastry chef Camari Mick introduced a creative twist on a local favourite, presenting her masterclass on sorrel (zobo) curd in a tart, which drew strong interest from participants.

Highlights

The festival offered a wide selection of local and international dishes, street food, and specialised food products.

Vendors showcased a wide variety of traditional meals, including roasted boli (plantain) with groundnuts, roasted yams, and assorted fish dishes.

Grilled favourites such as suya, barbecued meats, pepper soup, and small chops also drew steady crowds.

Attendees explored a mix of contemporary and international cuisine, including sushi, pizza, ramen, pasta, and gourmet dishes.

The displays also included assorted pastries, cakes and bread, alongside speciality items such as flavoured garri, local snacks like kulikuli, sisi pelebe, dankwa, kokoro and baba dudu, and organic products.

Marketplace

Visitors engaged in a packed programme featuring interactive masterclasses, live cooking demonstrations, and food and wine tastings.

They also experienced a lively marketplace that spotlighted small and medium-scale food businesses alongside established culinary brands.

Over the three-day event, both African and internationally renowned chefs shared practical insights, recipes and techniques across a broad range of cuisines and disciplines.

The festival also featured a dedicated kids’ play area with a variety of games and activities to keep children entertained and engaged.

Appreciation

Meanwhile, GTCO, in a statement shared on its Instagram page on Monday, thanked attendees for turning the festival into a vibrant celebration of food and drink.

It said every plate served, every conversation exchanged, and every purchase made a meaningful impact on the small businesses that took part.

“Your support means everything because it proves that there’s an audience for the incredible work food entrepreneurs are doing. And that is a big part of what makes this festival so important to us at GTCO.

“We believe in promoting enterprise by creating free platforms that enable hundreds of small businesses to connect with more people, grow their businesses and thrive. Once again, thank you for showing up, spreading the word and being part of this festival year after year. We look forward to welcoming you back,” the statement added.

The company also announced that preparations for the 10th edition of the festival have begun and that it will take place in 2027.

Backstory

Ahead of the festival, Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, underscored the event’s steady evolution as both a cultural platform and an economic driver.

He noted that the festival had become a strong expression of the institution’s core values, innovation, opportunity, and enterprise made accessible to all.

“What makes this platform special is not just its scale, but its humanity. It brings together people from different walks of life around something universal: food and drink.

“And in doing so, it breaks barriers and builds connections that extend far beyond the event itself.”