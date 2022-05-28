Lagos, Nigeria – May 27, 2022: Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc or the Group), emerged winner in four major categories at the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 rankings of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa. The award is an initiative by Brand Africa aimed at driving Africa’s competitiveness and creating a positive image through strong brands with GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, and Kantar, a well-respected consumer insights and data analytics company, as key technical partners.

In the presentation ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, GTBank retained the number #1 spot as Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Africa, Most Admired Financial Services Brand in West Africa, and Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Nigeria for the second year in a row. GTBank also ranked as the Most Admired Nigerian Financial Services brand in recognition of its excellent positioning, strength, and reach beyond Africa.

In an inaugural feature of the awards ceremony, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Group CEO of GTCO Plc, was conferred with the Africa Brand Leadership Excellence award for his pivotal role in inspiring brand-led excellence that drives the growth of ‘Made in Africa’ brands and businesses and his long-standing contributions to the financial services industry. Mr Agbaje led GTBank through a decade of unparalleled growth and now oversees the Holding Company. The Group recently concluded the acquisition of key businesses in fund management and pension operating as Guaranty Trust Fund Managers Ltd and Guaranty Trust Pension Managers Ltd.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Segun Agbaje, said: “As a leading financial services company, we are always looking for new ways to meet every customer need and to do more to help our customers and communities thrive by creating faster, cheaper, safer and products for people and businesses through every stage of life. The awards are testament to our boundless innovative capacity and the power of the Guaranty Trust brand to touch and enrich lives as a Proudly African and Truly International institution.’’

He further stated that, “As we grow and expand as a Group, we remain committed to our founding values which have endeared our brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond, and which continue to drive our financial success. We will leverage the synergies within our holding company to drive Africa’s growth and achieve our vision of making end-to-end financial services easily accessible to every African.”

GTCO Plc is a diversified financial services company with over N5.1trillion in assets, providing a wide range of banking as well as non-banking financial services in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom. The Group’s consistent year on year growth in customer base and delivery of superior value to all stakeholders is underpinned by its strong service culture, world-class corporate governance standards, efficient management, and bias for innovation.

The Group is rated ‘B’ and ‘B-/B’ by Fitch and S&P Global, respectively, a reflection of its long-term stability and reputation of being a well-established franchise with strong asset quality and consistent excellent financial performance.

