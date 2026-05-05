The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of 151.55 kilometres of rural roads as part of efforts to open up communities and improve connectivity across the state.

The decision was reached on Monday during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Enugu.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Benjamin Okoh, said the approval aligned with Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to delivering 10,000 kilometres of roads.

According to Mr Okoh, the newly approved projects cover multiple rural corridors aimed at enhancing access and economic activity.

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Key projects include the 52.2 kilometer Nsukka–Lejja–Aku–Akpakwume–Eke–Ebe Road, as well as several others across the Enugu North Senatorial District totalling about 70 kilometres.

Additional roads approved include the 10.1 kilometer Ezeagu–Umumba–Oye–Ebenebe Road, 14.5 kilometer Enugu–United Palm Plantation Access Road at Ibite-Olo and 3.6 kilometer Umuabi–Umuaga Link Road,

They also include 18.23 kilometer Eke–Obinagu–Obodo Nike–Umu Ode–Oruku–Aguikpa–Amechi Idodo Road, among others.

The commissioner noted that all the projects were rural roads, emphasising that the government had largely addressed urban road infrastructure through earlier phases, with over 95 per cent completion recorded in the second phase of urban road construction.

Mr Okoh added that more than 2,000 kilometres of rural roads were captured in the state’s 2026 budget, reinforcing the administration’s focus on inclusive development.

Stadium renovation

In the sports sector, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lloyd Ekweremadu, announced that the Enugu City International Marathon would hold on 30 August 2026, as part of efforts to establish it as a major global sporting event.

He also confirmed that the National Sports Festival was scheduled to begin on 27 November 2026, with preparations already at an advanced stage.

“Enugu State recently recorded a strong performance at the National Para Games in Abuja, winning 40 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals to emerge overall champions,” he said.

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Mr Ekweremadu disclosed that renovation works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium were ongoing and expected to be completed ahead of the festival.

“The renovation, refurbishment and modernisation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is being carried out by the China Communications Construction Company,” Mr Ekweremadu said.

He added that the state was about 85–90 per cent ready in terms of accommodation for over 8,000 expected participants.

On tourism development, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugochi Madueke, said the EXCO approved the construction of access roads leading to key tourist sites, including Ngwo Pine Forest, Nsude Pyramid, and Awhum Waterfall.

She noted that ongoing projects such as a canopy walkway, zip line, and the Cross of Hope at Okpatu were aimed at attracting up to 3 million tourists annually to the state.

Mr Madueke emphasised that the government’s infrastructure drive, combined with tourism and sporting activities, was positioned to transform Enugu into a major destination for investment, recreation, and economic growth.

(NAN)