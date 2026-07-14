Yoruba actor Oluwole “Baraka” Cole has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term, despite revealing that he did not receive payment for his campaign efforts during the 2023 election.

Baraka disclosed during a recent interview with African A-List that politics remains deeply rooted in his community and that his support for the President remains unwavering.

His remarks followed expressions of regret from some of his colleagues regarding their decision to campaign for Mr Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election, citing the failure to receive the expected financial rewards and recognition.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that actors Aminatu Papapa, Alapini, Lalude, and others stated they regretted supporting Mr Tinubu, alleging that neither the President nor other officials fulfilled the promises made to celebrities who campaigned for him.

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Reaffirming his support for Mr Tinubu and other politicians contesting elections in Lagos State, Baraka said: “We were promised money, but all we received were empty promises. Someone brought us together to campaign for Tinubu, but for many of us, nothing came of it. Seyi Tinubu is wise; he settled some people. He is very good at looking after people. As for Tinubu, I know he will pay me one day.

“I am from the Island in Lagos, and politics is part of our way of life. I am involved in politics; I will follow Tinubu, Hamzat, and other contestants—I will not leave them. They cursed us for campaigning for Tinubu. The curse will not work on me because, as long as Asiwaju is still there, I will keep supporting him, unless he completes his eight years and says he is not doing it again. 2027 is for Asiwaju.”

From ₦300,000 to ₦150,000

Furthermore, Baraka stated that many of them left their jobs to campaign for Mr Tinubu. According to him, they lost their sources of income for two months but received nothing in return.

“For me, apart from acting, I am also an MC, and I know how much I earn in a month. For example, Olasco invited me to three jobs, and Veekee was also filming Taiwo and Kenny. She called me at first, but when she had other productions, she did not invite me again. In the end, I had nothing to show for the time spent campaigning.

“Someone asked us to work for them, and they said they would give us about ₦300,000 for feeding, plus extra money as a token of thanks after the campaign. After we worked for one month, we realised the ₦300,000 was not coming. Then they reduced it to ₦150,000, and we continued for another month,” he added.

Promise

Baraka further stated that each of them should have received at least ₦1 million if the organisers had fulfilled their promises.

“If they had added everything together, each person should have received well over ₦1 million. Not many of us have anything. When we were about to go home, they only brought ₦150,000 for all of us to share. They cursed us for campaigning for Tinubu. The curse will not work on me because, as long as Asiwaju is still there, I will keep supporting him, unless he completes his eight years and says he is not doing it again. Twenty-twenty-seven is for Asiwaju,” he said.