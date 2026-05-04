Heineken is set to host a premium viewing experience in Lagos for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches, bringing together business leaders, football fans and cultural influencers in a curated setting at Ilubirin.

The event, organised by Nigerian Breweries Plc under its Heineken brand, is designed to move beyond traditional match viewing by combining football with lifestyle and networking.

Organisers say the experience will offer a select group of guests an opportunity to connect through the game in a relaxed, high-end environment in Ilubirin.

According to the organisers, the Lagos activation will also serve as a preview of the UEFA Champions League final scheduled for 30 May, with an emphasis on creating memorable fan experiences as the competition reaches its decisive stage.

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The initiative follows earlier activations in cities such as Port Harcourt, Aba, Owerri, and Abuja, where fans gathered to watch knockout matches as part of Heineken’s global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign. Those events featured a mix of football, music and interactive sessions aimed at enhancing fan engagement.

Maria Shadeko, portfolio manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the Lagos event reflects the brand’s commitment to elevating fan experience.

“As the competition gets bigger, the experience also gets better. From the first round of activations, we have seen how people connect through football. For the semi-final second leg, we are creating a more premium setting that brings together football, lifestyle and meaningful connections,” she said.

Fans are to check @heinekenng for more information on how to attend the match-viewing experience.

Crucial matches

On the pitch, attention will focus on two decisive fixtures. Arsenal FC host Atlético Madrid after a 1-1 first-leg draw, with Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman expected to play a key role for the Spanish side. The tie has generated strong interest among Nigerian fans, many of whom support Arsenal while also backing Lookman’s progress.

In the other semi-final, Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain following the French champions’ 5-4 first-leg win, setting up another closely contested encounter.

Ms Shadeko said the matches reflect the spirit of the campaign, noting that football continues to unite fans despite differing loyalties.

“These are big moments in football. Fans may support different teams, but they still come together to enjoy the game. That shared experience is what ‘Fans Have More Friends’ is all about,” she said.

Organisers say the Lagos event, billed for Ilubirin, will focus not only on the matches but also on creating an atmosphere built around interaction, conversation and shared experiences, reinforcing the connection between football and culture.