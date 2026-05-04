The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has revealed how he transitioned from private enterprise to traditional leadership.

The 51-year-old traditional ruler, speaking in a recent interview with PREMIUM TIMES, explained that his entrepreneurial background before ascending the throne in 2015 has equipped him with the skills required to manage people, resources, and complex socio-economic realities.

“Being a private sector stakeholder before my ascension to the throne of my forebears has helped me to serve my people better as the Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife,” he said.

“Leadership generally is about human resources and crisis management. I was well-grounded in these as a businessman, and that experience helps me serve my people daily. It is indeed a life of stewardship and service.”

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Before coronation

Before his coronation, Mr Ogunwusi built a business portfolio spanning hospitality, real estate, and infrastructure. He highlighted his role in founding the Inagbe Grand Resort in Lagos, initiating the Ife Grand Resort project, and developing thousands of properties across Nigeria.

“As a prince, I founded the Inagbe Grand Resort in Lagos, started the Ife Grand Resort Project in Ile-Ife, developed over 3,000 residential and commercial properties across the entire country,” he said, adding that his early career also included mining activities and engineering projects linked to major industrial developments.

“I do not just back indigenous investments, I am an indigenous investor with a massive quota across different spheres of the economy,” he added.

He stressed that investing within Nigeria remains critical to economic growth, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which play a central role in employment and productivity.

“I believe that investment in the country’s economy will strengthen the Naira and boost the operations of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This is the only way through which monies are put in the pockets of the common people,” he said. “In summary, I live a life of impact, and this is my call on this sacred throne.”

Why hospitality and retail

The monarch said his investments in malls, hospitality, and beverages are a continuation of his long-standing commercial interests

“Investment in malls, hospitality and others is in continuation of my commercial activities long before I ascended the throne of my forebears,” he said.

“Beyond their commercial values, investment in this regard allows me to employ numerous qualified youth who could have been jobless.”

Nigeria continues to face high youth unemployment, a challenge the Ooni said informs his commitment to job creation.

“My daily interactions with these youths have further connected me with their generation and assisted in serving humanity, which has always been my core interest,” he added.

Investing despite challenges

Despite structural constraints in Nigeria’s business environment, the monarch said he is motivated by challenges rather than discouraged by them.

“I am a lover of challenges, challenges open new and better ways of doing things,” he said. “Whenever I am not challenged in any endeavour, I get concerned and often feel like such a good-to-be-true venture may not be worth it in the end.”

He added that his investments serve as examples for younger Nigerians.

“I operate my investment as a litmus test for Nigerians, especially young ones, to show them practically how things are done and how they can do even better.”

Ojaja Mall and Suites

On Ojaja Mall and Suites, the Ooni said the project was conceived to redefine retail and hospitality by blending cultural identity with modern infrastructure.

“Modernised shopping served with royalty. If you look at our approach right from the setting of our environment, you will see a blend of culture and modernity,” he said. “That is our model through which we stand out.”

He added that the development also provides a platform for showcasing Nigerian products.

“It gives more opportunities to research and display over 7 thousand retail products in Nigeria and how we can better package them via direct customer feedback.”

The monarch said projects like Ojaja Mall and Suites are contributing to a shift in urban consumer behaviour.

“Ojaja Mall and Suites is a testimony of possibilities, especially when it comes to hospitality business in Nigeria,” he said, describing the Lagos branch as “an Artificial Intelligence-driven integrated commercial hub.”

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“The structure is built to create a new culture of modern shopping and hospitality; there has never been something like that in Nigeria where such facilities will be so interwoven.”

Tension between roles

Mr Ogunwusi dismissed suggestions of conflict between his business interests and traditional responsibilities.

“There have never been moments of tension between my business instincts and responsibilities as Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife,” he said. “I have always been a team player, and I am proud of my team on both ends of my affairs.”

“I have capable and reliable chiefs and officials serving me on the throne, as well as capable staff members with whom I run my businesses,” he added.

Beyond financial returns, the Ooni said his goal is to inspire entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths.

Speaking about how he manages his wives, the monarch said, “I’m thankful to God for those that He has chosen for me.”

“Really, to manage exposed and enlightened women of substance is not easy at all. I don’t have a choice on this sacred throne; if I did, I would have opted for half woman if such exist,” he added.