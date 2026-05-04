The first batch of Muslim pilgrims from Ogun State has safely arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise, marking a historic milestone for the state’s aviation and pilgrimage operations.

The pilgrims touched down at King Abdulaziz International Airport at about 4:15 a.m. (Nigerian time), following their departure from Gateway International Airport at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The contingent comprised 345 pilgrims—151 males and 194 females—alongside officials of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Upon arrival, they were received by Saudi Hajj officials and airport authorities before undergoing immigration and security procedures in an orderly manner. They were thereafter conveyed in buses to their hotel accommodations in Medina, where they are expected to rest ahead of subsequent Hajj rites.

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The departure of the pilgrims from Gateway International Airport marked both the commencement of the 2026 Hajj operations and the airport’s first international flight.

The facility was commissioned on 4 April 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an official visit to Ogun State.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural flight, Governor Dapo Abiodun described the journey as the first 4,600-kilometre nonstop international flight from Iperu, noting that it reflects the administration’s commitment to infrastructure and economic expansion.

“What we celebrate today goes far beyond the arrival and departure of an international aircraft; it is a testament to focus, determination, resilience, commitment, sacrifice, and teamwork,” the governor said.

He added that the development opens new pathways for connectivity and positions Ogun State as a hub for commerce and global interaction.

Mr Abiodun expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his support in ensuring the timely completion of the airport and commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for designating the facility as one of the centres for Hajj operations.

He also charged the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria by obeying the laws of Saudi Arabia and conducting themselves with discipline and integrity throughout their stay.

In his remarks, NAHCON Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, represented by Commissioner for Hajj Operations, Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the new departure point would significantly ease logistics by reducing travel time for pilgrims.

He noted that Gateway International Airport is the first state-owned facility in South-West Nigeria cleared for Hajj operations without limitations, attributing the feat to its modern infrastructure.

The Amir Hajj 2026, Shamsideen Apelogun, described the pilgrimage as a spiritual privilege and urged pilgrims to uphold the image of the state and Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, and the Chief Imam of Gbagura, Prof Emeritus Kamaldeen Balogun, commended the project, noting that it has eliminated the stress of travelling to Lagos for international departures.

On behalf of the pilgrims, Dr Muritala Ejalonibu described the experience as historic, while some of the travellers expressed excitement at being among the first to depart from the new airport.