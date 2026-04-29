New Google data shows rising interest among Nigerians in learning languages, music and creative skills, alongside growing use of AI tools for self-driven education.

The March 2026 data released last Friday shows a sharp increase in searches related to languages, creative arts and music, alongside growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for learning.

The data indicates that Nigerians are increasingly relying on Search and AI platforms to develop skills independently, reflecting a shift towards self-directed, technology-supported education.

Language and creative searches surge

Among the fastest-growing areas is language learning. Search interest in Italian rose by about 130 per cent over the past year, while Japanese interest increased by 100 per cent, pointing to a growing desire among Nigerians to expand their global communication skills.

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Creative pursuits also recorded strong growth. Searches related to painting increased by roughly 90 per cent, while calligraphy emerged as a breakout trend, suggesting rising interest in artistic expression.

Music learning is gaining traction as well. Searches for guitar lessons climbed by about 80 per cent, as more Nigerians turn to online tools to learn instruments and improve their craft.

AI tools gain ground

Alongside rising search activity, the data shows increasing use of AI tools as learning aids. Nigerians are turning to AI platforms for tutoring, skill development, and academic support, particularly for homework and exam preparation.

Searches related to homework assistance rose by approximately 70 per cent, while interest in AI-powered study tools also recorded notable growth.

Google said users are increasingly using AI to break down complex tasks into manageable steps, enabling more personalised and flexible learning.

Driven by digital access

Google said the trend is unfolding within a broader expansion of Nigeria’s digital economy, where internet access and mobile technology are making learning tools more widely available.

Industry estimates suggest that digital technologies continue to play a key role in economic growth, with Nigeria’s ICT sector contributing significantly to national output.

Improved connectivity infrastructure has also supported access to online platforms, allowing more users to explore digital learning opportunities.

Google reacts

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, West Africa at Google, said the trend reflects a shift in how Nigerians approach learning. “It is inspiring to see how Nigerians are creatively and purposefully using AI to unlock new opportunities for learning and growth. Nigerians are using Search and AI as 24/7 tutors to master high-demand skills and connect with the world,” he said.

Google said the continued rise in search activity and AI adoption points to a growing preference for flexible, technology-driven learning.

The company added that as access to digital tools expands, more Nigerians are likely to adopt AI and Search platforms to build skills for both creative pursuits and professional development.