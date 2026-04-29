Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has charged the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) to initiate steps towards reconciling all the aggrieved members of the party.

Mr Otti, the LP national leader, gave the charge on Tuesday in Umuahia during the inauguration of the Nenadi Usman-led NWC.

He pleaded with the aggrieved members to “have a godly heart that would listen and reason with the party’s NWC as it reaches out to them”.

He emphasised the need to reconcile all the aggrieved members “because elections, which is a game of numbers, would soon start”.

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The governor said any party that disperses its members would be shooting itself in the foot and hindering its progress during elections.

He expressed confidence in the national chairman’s integrity and accountability as a former banker, promising that the party would fully support her.

He thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission and Abia LP for making the convention a huge success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in her post-election speech, the party’s National Chairperson, Nenadi Usman, promised that her team would not dash the expectations of the LP members who elected them to serve.

She said that having been found worthy to do a job that Nigerians give men to do, she would be the man for LP and would not disappoint them.

She, therefore, solicited the maximum cooperation of all party members, saying that the job of building the healthy party the LP was expected to be “cannot be a one man’s job”.

In a speech presented on behalf of the other elected officers, the National Secretary of the party, Iheanacho Obioma, thanked the party for the confidence reposed in them to handle its affairs for four years.

He said that the theme of the convention was “Labour Party Rising, United for Victory”.

The former House of Representatives member thanked God for honouring the party with peace, fair weather and a successful convention.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians from all walks of life for their immense contributions toward the LP’s progress.

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He also thanked the convention’s organising committee, led by Ginger Onwusibe, and the former interim NWC for laying the foundation that made the convention possible and successful.

He promised that the new NWC would build the party and position it for greater victories ahead.

Meanwhile, NAN further reports that the party lifted the suspension slammed on 26 members, including Hilda Dokubo, who was elected the National Women Leader.