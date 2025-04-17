Love Ogah, daughter of David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has narrated a failed assassination attempt on her father.

Mrs Ogah, during a sermon on ‘building a successful marriage’ posted on her Instagram page on Tuesday, told the congregation that the incident happened when she was a child.

She stated that the assassins ransacked their house for hours, searching for the Presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State.

Recalling the incident, Mrs Ogah said: “I remember when we were growing up—I believe I was in secondary school then—one particular night, we were visited in our house by hired killers. They came to our house specifically, stating from the time they entered the gate, ‘We’re here to execute him.’ By ‘him’, they meant my father (Bishop David Oyedepo). Our house was like a war zone. They were like, ‘Where is he?’

“The most interesting thing I’ll never forget in my life, which has stuck with me since I was a child, was that he (Oyedepo) was looking at them the entire time, but they couldn’t see him. They ransacked our house for hours. There was a time we hid behind the door, and at a particular point, they shut the door. The door hit my lip—my entire top gum came off, and my gum was dangling. They came ready to execute.”

God’s will

Additionally, the mother of three stated that after the assassins left, her father came out and narrated what had transpired.

Mrs Ogah noted that the image has never left her mind and urged Christians not to fear challenges, stating that such trials often come when one is at the centre of God’s will.

She added that the Bible does not say challenges will not come, but when they do, Christians must be ‘strong enough’ to withstand what she described as the ‘storm of life’.

“After they ransacked the whole house for hours, my aunt came into the house crying. She said, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what would have happened. Oh my God, where is he?’ And my father came out of his room, and we all looked like it was a film trick. He said, ‘I was staring at them the entire time.’ They entered his room and ransacked everywhere—he was looking, but they couldn’t find him.

“When you’re in the centre of God’s will for your life, challenges will come to test what you stand on. You can’t fake this thing forever. And that’s why I’m begging you—for your destiny—to know God for yourself. There are plenty of enemies that want to execute you. But when you’re in God, you come from a place of victory. They can’t touch you. Not just for marriage—to know God—but for your life”, she added.

Mrs Ogah is known for her work in faith-based empowerment, particularly for women and families.

The wife of Pastor Steve Ogah often shares her insights and teachings on various social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, as well as through podcasts.

Most of her teachings stress the importance of family relationships, especially concerning marriage and raising children.

