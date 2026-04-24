An Abuja-based shop owner, Love Dooshima, says she will continue to stand for truth as she recounted her experience in police custody following a viral video in which she questioned the safety of a loaf of bread that allegedly remained fresh on her shelf for nearly two months.

In a recent video following her release, she addressed the controversy, her arrest, and the ongoing investigation into the bread.

Backstory

The altercation which began a few days ago, has sparked widespread debate about food safety and the use of preservatives in Nigeria.

Although she did not mention any brand, a bakery company, Bon Bread, filed a complaint, alleging that the video damaged its reputation. The company maintained that its products are safe and comply with regulatory standards.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Following the complaint, Ms Dooshima was invited by the police for questioning at the Zone 7 Police Headquarters in Abuja. After honouring the invitation on 20 April, she was detained for several hours before being released in the early hours of the next day.

The controversy also drew attention from experts.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, a food science professor, Christine Ikpeme, said bread typically has a short shelf life of about two days without preservatives and up to two to three weeks with approved additives.

She noted that a claim of bread lasting two months would be highly unusual and could suggest excessive or improper use of preservatives.

The case has since triggered conversations around consumer rights, corporate accountability, and the use of law enforcement in disputes involving online reviews and business reputations.

Denial, backlash and police detention

In the latest video, Ms Dooshima denied allegations that she kept the bread to attract attention or because she lacked customers.

“I did not keep that bread because I didn’t have customers, as some people are alleging. I didn’t also keep that bread because I planned to study it,” she said, adding that the situation may have unfolded beyond her control.

She also spoke about the backlash she received online, including insults directed at her appearance and motives.

“These are the same people you are trying to help, and they turn against you,” she said, noting, however, that support from many Nigerians had given her strength.

Recounting her visit to the police, Ms Dooshima alleged that she was treated like a criminal upon arrival.

“My phone was confiscated, and I could not make calls freely,” she said, adding that although she made a statement, subsequent developments suggested it was not properly reviewed.

She said tensions escalated when she refused to produce the bread, which she described as critical evidence for her defence.

According to her, she was subsequently ordered into detention after declining to hand it over.

Experience in custody

Ms Dooshima described difficult conditions in the detention facility, including poor ventilation and exposure to mosquito coils.

She said she raised health concerns, including hypertension and claustrophobia, but was still held in the cell.

“At some point, I thought I would not make it,” she said, adding that she was later released after several hours.

The shop owner criticised what she described as a lack of public trust in institutions, saying it contributes to people resorting to “jungle justice.”

“The system has failed us, people don’t believe that if they follow due process, they will get justice,” she said.

She urged authorities to restore confidence in public institutions.

Awaiting regulatory findings

Ms Dooshima said she had reported the matter to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and is awaiting the outcome of its investigation.

She stressed that her actions were not targeted at any specific brand but aimed at raising questions about food safety.

“If the results show the bread is safe, we will come out and tell the public,” she said.