Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus “Blord” Ifejirika has linked his arrest and detention to his choice of political candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Blord was arrested and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja on 1 April over allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the unauthorised use of activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse’s identity.

This newspaper also reported that he was granted bail on 17 April by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and was released from custody on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday upon his arrival at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, where he received a warm welcome from supporters, the 28-year-old said he could not be influenced or bought by politicians outside his region.

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He said, “I’m very proud to be an Ndi Igbo. They can never intimidate me. What you people saw wasn’t a small fight.

“It is politics because I want to support my brother; they want to deal with me. I can never be bought.”

Revolution

Before departing for Anambra State, Blord visited politician and human rights campaigner Omoyele Sowore, who played a role in securing his release from prison.

During the visit, the businessman declared that he was now part of Mr Sowore’s revolutionary movement.

“He gave me a gift, as you can see, he gave me a beret. I’m among the revolution team now”, said Blord.

Furthermore, he expressed appreciation to the Ondo-born politician for what he did for him, noting that he had never come into contact with, nor had anything to do with Mr Sowore.

Sowore

Blord noted, “I am to see the Minister of Youth, who is Mr Sowore, in respect of my matter, to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life. I have never communicated with him; I have never called him. But when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in. As a matter of fact, I was supposed to be in Kuje today; my bail hearing was set for the 27th.

“Sowore said, over his dead body, will that happen? And he did it, as he said. He pushed the date forward, and I came out yesterday. I’m on my way to Anambra; my people are waiting for me. But I said, even if I’m going to miss my flight, I must come and see Sowore, to say thank you.”

Backstory

In October 2025, this newspaper reported that the dispute between B-Lord and VDM began after the businessman advertised what he described as an “iPhone XR converted to an iPhone 17 Pro Max” at a premium price.

VDM subsequently accused B-Lord of misleading Nigerians, alleging that he sold refurbished phones at inflated rates.

He described the practice as fraudulent and cautioned the public against doing business with him.

The controversy appeared to die down until Blord announced the launch of the “Ratel” app in January.

He said the platform allowed users to purchase gift cards, PlayStation products and digital funds using naira or cryptocurrency, among other services.

The announcement triggered reactions on social media, particularly among members of VDM’s Ratel group, known for its nationwide community service activities.

Blord’s remarks came two days after VDM announced a temporary withdrawal from social media platforms.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he cited allegations that his content was diverting Nigerian youths from holding the government accountable.

Meanwhile, as of press time, VDM hasn’t responded to Blord’s release from prison.