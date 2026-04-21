Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected commander of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) during a raid on the group’s hideout in Nwofe, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Olabisi Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said the IPOB commander otherwise known as “Calamity” was arrested alongside four other members of the separatist group in the early hours of Tuesday (today).

The army spokesperson said troops of Sector 2 of operation Udo Ka carried out the raid under the ongoing Operation Eastern Sanity in the South-eastern state.

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He said the arrested suspects were involved in the killing of a police operative in Delta, a south-southern state.

“The operation was conducted following credible intelligence that linked the suspect and his cohort to the killing of a police officer and the injury of another during an attack at Okuku-Igbo in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State on 26 February 2026. During that attack, the assailants carted away two AK-47 rifles,” he said.

How the commander, four others were arrested

Mr Ayeni explained that the IPOB commander and his cohorts had relocated and established a new criminal camp in Ebonyi State after fleeing Delta State in an attempt to evade arrest following intensified security operations in the south-southern state.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, troops stormed the hideout and apprehended five suspects, including the commander (Calamity) and four other suspects who are also key members of IPOB/ESN,” he said.

Mr Ayeni said the IPOB commander, at the time of his arrest, was found in possession of a black handbag containing five mobile phones and numerous keys.

He said black Kcsanya motorcycle was among the exhibits recovered from the suspects during the operation.

“The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to dismantle the wider network of criminal collaborators and recover other weapons hidden by the group,” he said.

Counter-terrorism efforts in Nigeria

Mr Ayeni said that the success of the latest operation underscores the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies to stamp out terrorists, restore peace and protect law-abiding Nigerians across the country.

“The military reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and calls on members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely information that will aid ongoing operations,” he stated.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.